Craig Bakay | Aug 21, 2019

A thunderstorm may have cancelled the geocaching event and forced the barbecue indoors, but it didn’t dampen the spirits of the Lions Club of Land O’Lakes, as they gathered in their Northbrook Lions Hall Saturday to celebrate 50 years since their charter was granted.

“The actual date was Jan. 22, 1969 and clubs generally try to schedule celebrations closer to that, but we thought it might be tough to get a lot of folks to come here in the middle of winter,” said Past President Kerry Skipper. “At least you didn’t have to scrap ice off your windshield.”

As might be expected, the luncheon featured speeches and well-wishes from a variety of Lions and politicians.

There were 15 past presidents, nine past district governors, a reeve, a mayor, an MPP and three charter members in attendance, along with a host of members visiting from other chapters.

“Many organizations and individuals have benefitted from your generosity,” said Addington Heights Reeve Henry Hogg. “The list is too long to ever start.”

“Being here for 50 years proves you’re sustainable and how much you’ve done for the community,” said North Frontenac Mayor Ron Higgins.

“The motto of Lions International is Serving the World, One Community at a Time, and that’s what you’ve done here,” said Hastings-Lennox & Addington MPP Daryl Kramp.

But perhaps the best speech came from charter member Terry Halzhauer, who along with Don Wannamaker and Harold O’Brien, was part of that 1969 group.

“I have many wonderful memories,” said Halzhauer, who is now president of the Denbigh-Griffith Club. “In 1969, Weldon Bahm moved here from Sarnia and bought a lodge,” he said. “He missed his Lions Club.

“We had a charter ceremony in North Addington Education Centre with Trenton serving as sponsor club.”

He said they’ve met in many area locations before building the present clubhouse in Northbrook. They’ve held a lot of bingos and casino nights since those original days.

“There were no women in the clubs in those days,” he said. “But we could always depend on our wives to help out (and) it’s good to see so many women Lions today.”