Jul 10, 2019

On 18 June, the 41 members of the Lions Club of Land O’Lakes donated $10,000.00 to Pine Meadow Nursing Home and $500.00 to the local Scouts/Guide Club during their last General Meeting and dinner of their fiscal year (July/June). PMNH has received $145,000.00 from the Lions since 1993. Shown above is Margaret Palimaka, PMNH Administrator receiving the cheque from Outgoing Lion President Kerry Skipper.

Including the above, the Club donated $24,125.00 this fiscal year to: Mazinaw Swim Club $1,000.00; Alzheimer Society $500.00; North Addington Education Centre (NAEC) Bursary $1,000.00; NAEC ManUp Club $1,000.00; NAEC Soccer $500.00; LOLCS Xmas Hamper $500.00; Red Cross Ottawa Tornado $2,000.00; Napanee Hospital $500.00; Kingston University Hospital; $500.00; Canadian Institute for the Blind $500.00; Canadian Legion $75.00; PMNH in Memoriam $50.00; Lions Dog Guide $1,000.00, Lions Club International Foundation Canada LC|F(C) $1,500.00; and $3,000.00 in kind to LARC (mLennox and Addington Resource for Children).

In the words of incoming President Phil Barchard, this Lions Club has become the envy of many and is the best organization to belong to North of Seven. Two new members, Kathy and Gary Shortt were inducted during the evening and other applicants are awaiting the Board’s