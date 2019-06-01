Ontario Provincial Police | Jul 10, 2019

On July 5, 2019 at 8:41 p.m., a member of the Central Hastings Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment was conducting radar patrol on Highway 7, west of Highway 37 when they observed an eastbound motor vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed. The officer initiated a traffic stop but the vehicle refused to stop and continued eastbound to Flinton Road where it proceeded to do a u turn. The officer eventually got the vehicle stopped by conducting a rolling block west of Highway 37. As a result of the investigation charged is, Daniel COX 44 years old of Addington Highlands Township, Ontario with the following: Dangerous Driving - Criminal Code of Canada, Flight From Peace Officer - Criminal Code of Canada, Fail to Comply with Recognizance - Criminal Code of Canada, Stunt Driving - Excessive Speed - Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.

The accused had his driver's licence suspended for 7 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days. The accused will appear In Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville, on July 25.