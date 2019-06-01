Ontario Provincial Police | Jul 10, 2019

On July 5, 2019 at 8:41 p.m., a member of the Central Hastings Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) detachment was conducting radar patrol on Highway 7, west of Highway 37 when they observed an eastbound motor vehicle travelling at a high rate of speed. The officer initiated a traffic stop but the vehicle refused to stop and continued eastbound to Flinton Road where it proceeded to do a u turn.  The officer eventually got the vehicle stopped by conducting a rolling block west of Highway 37. As a result of the investigation charged is, Daniel COX 44 years old of Addington Highlands Township, Ontario with the following: Dangerous Driving - Criminal Code of Canada, Flight From Peace Officer - Criminal Code of Canada, Fail to Comply with Recognizance - Criminal Code of Canada, Stunt Driving - Excessive Speed - Highway Traffic Act of Ontario.

The accused had his driver's licence suspended for 7 days and his vehicle was impounded for seven days. The accused will appear In Ontario Court of Justice in Belleville, on July 25.

More Stories

  1. Roads dominate Central Frontenac Council meeting in Arden
  2. Second annual garden tour features several unique approaches
  3. It’s time for us re-jig Frontenac County
  4. North Frontenac passed Zoning Bylaw after 18 months of meetings and revisions
  5. With apologies to Jerry Seinfeld, this story is about nothing

Support local
independant journalism by becoming a patron of the Frontenac News.