Nov 24, 2021

These columns from our community reporters are updated every week.

Table of Contents

Arden

by Wanda Harrison

District #4 Rec. Committee is hosting a drive by Santa Parade on November 28, 2:00pm to 4:00pm. Anyone wishing to enter a float in the parade, please contact Christine Teale at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. for more details.

Rural Frontenac Community Services and their “Clothes for Kids” program is still looking for donations to help them put winter coats on kids that are in need.

Please contact RFCS at 613-279-3151 x 305 with your cash donation.

Arden’s Annual Christmas tree lighting will take place Saturday, November 27 at 7:00pm at the Mill Pond. Sponsored by the Friends of Arden, there will be hot chocolate and cookies and carol singing to usher in the holidays. Everyone is welcome.

Have you ordered your Christmas cakes yet? How about your shortbread cookies?? If not, please email Dawn at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 613-375-6318 and order fruit cakes or cherry cakes or cookies.

Good thoughts and prayers are sent to Helen Praskey.

Happy birthday to my husband, Lorne.

Life is short. Spend it with people who make you laugh and feel loved!!

Battersea/Storrington

by Amanda Pantrey

Join the Creekside Bar & Grill on Sunday, December 5th at 12 noon for the 2nd annual Battersea Santa Parade! The parade starts and ends at the Battersea Ball Field and winds its way through the village. There will be a food drive in support of the Battersea United Church food bank at the parade, so be sure to bring some canned goods or cash. Call Kyle to enter a float – 613-353-1102.

The Storrington Lions Club is hosting a food bank drive in support of the Battersea United Church food bank on December 10th. Drop off is from 1:00pm – 5:00pm at the Lions Club Hall. The drive will go towards supporting the Church’s Christmas Basket Program. See the Facebook event for information about the items most needed (Facebook account not required to view).

Michelle, my twin sister, bought a house in Roblin this past February. The old owners left behind some things, the object below being one of them. We have no idea what it is or what it is for; we thought a Frontenac News reader might know. It is made of ceramic, hollow, and the top cork/stopper threads off. The text on the side is upside down when the object sits flat and reads ‘Ingram & Bell Ld. 256 McCaul St. Toronto, Canada’. Any ideas out there? Thanks for any thoughts!

What musical instrument is found in the bathroom? A tuba toothpaste.

Cloyne - Northbrooke

by Nancy Skipper

The Lions Club of Land O’Lakes is gearing up for this year’s Santa Claus Parade on December 11, 2021. Businesses, services, families, individuals, EVERYONE is invited to participate with a float, with festive costumes, with music! Please contact Lion Nawar at 778-384-3381 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to let her know of your participation.

Euchre is back at the Lions Community Hall every Tuesday! Doors open at 6:30pm with the game beginning at 7:00pm. Participants are asked to bring their own lunch.

It’s that time of year again. Start planning your trip to Skootamatta Tree Farm early. Last year, we sold out in only 3 weekends! Open weekends starting November 27th. Start a new tradition this year! Bring your family to choose your own Christmas tree.

Land O’Lakes Community Services is excited to let you know the Northbrook Diners Club is back at the Northbrook Lions Hall! Come out November 30, 2021 from 10:00am to 2:00pm and socialize with family, friends, and community members. The cost is $10.00 per person. Please bring your own plate and cutlery. Spaces are limited. Please RSVP the newest member of the LOLCS team, Shelby Summers at 613-336-8934 ext. 229. COVID rules will apply.

Flinton Diner's Club Christmas Dinner is on December 7th, 11-1, cost is $15, and if folks want to participate in a small gift exchange, they can bring a small gift for that. We are needing at least 15 people to attend for it to still run, so if they can call Shelby Summers at 613-336-8934 ext. 229 to RSVP.

Northbrook Diner's Club Christmas Dinner on December 14th, 11-1, cost is $15 - and if folks want to participate in a small gift exchange, they can bring a small gift for that. Call Shelby Summers at 613-336-8934 ext. 229 to RSVP.

The Land O’Lakes Community Services Foot Care Program is back! Contact Shelby to book your appointment at 613-336-8934 x229.

The Red Barn Zone is inviting all to join them as they start the Christmas Season with a Tree-lighting on 4th of Dec at 4:30pm. Hot chocolate for all, and giveaways for the children.

NAEC’s 5th annual Festival of Trees will be held Dec 6-10! This year’s event will be held online and a catalogue will be made for tree viewing. All proceeds from this event will directly benefit the students by providing school initiatives and an enhanced learning environment. Stay plugged in to NAEC’s Parent Council Facebook page by subscribing to notifications so you don’t miss the video raffle!

There is commercial retail space for rent in what Finnegan’s General Store is considering ABOVE the store for the right tenant in a beautiful unused space. Perhaps that tenant is you!

Denbigh

Angela Bright

The Denbigh Griffith Lions Club invites you to the outdoor Christmas Market happening next week, Saturday, December 4th from 11am until 2pm at the Lions Hall in Griffith. Loot bags will be handed out courtesy of Santa and Mrs.Claus at noon. At this market, the Lions Club will also be celebrating the season by selling homemade tourtieres for $15 each. Be sure to pre order yours by calling 613 333 1984 or 613 333 1409, as quantities are limited. We are looking for vendors and would love to have you join in the Christmas fun. Please call 613 333 1984 or 613 333 1094 for information.

Come and celebrate with Christmas Dinner at Diner's Club on Monday, December 13th, at the Denbigh Hall. Cost for the meal is $15. Please call Shelby at 613 336 8934 ex 229 to RSVP.

A friendly reminder that the deadline to apply for a Christmas Hamper is December 10th. This program serves individuals and families in Denbigh, Griffith, Matawatchan and Vennachar areas. If you feel you need a Christmas Hamper, know of someone or a family in need, please call Lion Gail at 613 333 2224. You can also make a donation via e-transfer This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . Your contributions will help make Christmas a joy for those in need, right here in our communities.

The Denbigh Recreation Committee is hosting a stationary Christmas Parade of Lights on Saturday, December 11th from 6-7:30pm at Heritage Park in Denbigh. If you wish to enter a float, please call 613 333 2224.

Have you started putting up your Christmas lights and decorations? Denbigh Recreation invites you to enter the Christmas lighting contest, where you can deck the halls and win cash; 1st prize is $100, 2nd prize is $50, and 3rd prize is $25. Santa and helpers will be driving around the evenings of December 19th to 22nd to check out your display.

With the cold weather settling in, you may find yourself looking for an excuse to settle in with a good book. There are lots of Christmas related books to be found, from baking and stories, to crafts and activities for the family on the library shelves. The Denbigh Library hours are as follows: Monday 4-6pm, Tuesday 10am-2pm, Wednesday 3-6pm, Thursday 12 to 3pm, Friday Closed, Saturday 9am to 12pm. Sunday Closed (the library branches are closed on all statutory holidays).

Harlowe

Marie White

Our sincere condolences to the Neal family on the passing of Tom (Junior). He passed last Tuesday in the hospital, after I had put my news in the paper.

Tom’s mom and dad, Violet and Tom, owned the general store at the four corners of Harlowe until they died. They sure were missed. The store was handy for any groceries, gas and clothing.

I was talking on Sunday to Lee-Anne White from St. Mary’s hospital. She seemed to be in high spirits and likes it there. She told me she has no pain and how wonderful.

Harrowsmith

Marilyn Goodberry

No column; check back next week!

Henderson

Jean Brown

Henderson United welcomed the lay leadership of Sarah Hale on Sunday with thanks and appreciation for the spiritually inspiring message. This coming Sunday, Nov. 28 is the first Sunday in Advent- a time to spiritually prepare for Christmas. All are welcome at the 8:45am service in our village.

The Friends of Arden are hosting a tree lighting ceremony at the Arden mill pond this Sat, Nov. 27 at 7:00pm and it sounds like a fun time! Along with tree lighting, there will be carol singing and lots of laughs with thanks to all volunteers and the Matson family for decorating, Circle Square Ranch for providing hot chocolate, local volunteers for cookies, Fire Department for traffic supervision and Helen Mabberly for the electrical power. No doubt I’ve unintentionally left out some volunteers- your old reporter is getting older and more years for me seems to bring less memory!

Our North Addington Education Centre (NAEC) Parent Council are hosting a virtual on line Festival of Trees from Dec. 6 to 10- so hope that everyone participates by checking out their Facebook page. The proceeds aid student school initiatives and an enhanced learning environment. I always like to check these virtual pages, especially when local students are helped and supported. We sure live in a wonderfully supportive area.

Deepest sympathy to the family and friends of the late Henry Veley of Pine Meadow Nursing Home, and to the family of the late Tom Neil of Northbrook. We remember these families in our prayers, along with all who are facing surgery and awaiting surgeries that have been postponed due to Covid emergencies.

Inverary

by Judy Borovskis

Flu shots! Inverary Pharmasave is welcoming walk-ins for their flu shot. You can also register on-line now for your Covid booster 3rd shot at https://inverarypharmasave.medmeapp.ca/schedule You qualify if you were born in 1951 or earlier and it must be 6 months since your 2nd vaccine. Don’t let up! It is important. My booster shot is set for December 3.

Yoga and Pilates classes at Inverary United Church. Pilates on Mondays at 6:15pm and Yoga on Wednesdays at 6:30pm. View a full schedule and/or register at www.nomadyogini.ca or call 613-453-4195.

Eye glasses! Hearing aids! Donate anytime by giving them to a member of the Lion’s Club. Help the Lion’s Club to help others in need.

Martial Arts classes at Inverary United Church hall on Thursday evenings. Kids Karate classes from 6:30 to 7:30 and the adult classes from 7:30 to 8:45pm. For more info, call or text Hamid Nam at 613-328-6742 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Rotary Cash Calendar - a great Christmas gift for $20! 313 chances to win and you can win more than once. Calendars available at Mrs Garrett’s Bake Shop, Inverary Pharmasave, Maple Country Home & Farm and Limestone Creamery or call Darlene at 613-353-1142.

Sydenham Santa Claus Parade - Join us for the annual Sydenham Santa Claus parade on November 27th , beginning at 11:00am sharp. The parade will leave the Sydenham Fire Hall, located on Stage Coach Road, and will proceed through the village before returning to the fire hall. Firefighters will be collecting letters to Santa.

Christmas Art & Craft Sale on Saturday, December 4th 9:30-4:00 at the Lions Hall, 935 Sydenham Rd, Kingston. Unique gifts by local artisans, visit www.globalcitizensforanewearth.ca. This sale supports our local food bank, donations gratefully received at the door.

2nd Annual Battersea Santa Claus Parade at noon on Sunday, December 5th. If you’d like to enter a float, please contact Kyle Gordon at the Creekside Bar and Grill. The Creekside float will be accepting donations to the local food bank during the parade. Afterward, it will be open with live music and good food.

Storrington Lions Club is available for rent for special occasions and indoor pickleball. Call 613-353-6920 to reserve the hall for a special occasion or to book a court.

Just back from a great trip to Cincinnati. Watched my grandson, Brandon (10), play hockey. Saw four games and he scored in them all “just for Grandma”! Celebrated 4 birthdays while we were there – needless to say, lots of cake! Gary & Lucille - thanks for lunch and the visit on our way back. I know you read this online. All the best in your new home in Chatham. Your friends here in Inverary miss you!

Maberly-Bolingbroke

Karen Prytula

Althorpe 77 Years Ago – Walter M. Dowdell, of Winnipeg, passed away in the Private Patients’ Pavilion, Toronto General Hospital, on Saturday morning, November 18 [1944]. He was born in Althorpe 66 years ago, and as a young man went to Western Canada where he was identified with many mining undertakings. Throughout his life in the west he maintained his interest in mining and on retiring to Winnipeg still was identified with that industry. Walter never married. He is survived by four brothers and three sisters; Edwin of Bolingbroke, Alfred of Vancouver, James of Edmonton, Fred of Toronto, Mrs. Fred Fair of Perth, Mrs. Robert Balderson of Balderson, Mrs. (Dr.) Rupert Michell of Ottawa. The body was brought back to Perth on Monday, when a service was conducted by Blair & Son’s in the Chapel by the Reverend C. A. Harris, of the Glad Tidings Tabernacle and interment was in the family plot in Elmwood Cemetery. Pallbearers were Robert Balderson, Richard Duffy, Charles Dowdell, Ebor Walroth, Harry Keyes and John Ritchie. [Perth Courier Nov. 23, 1944] [Point of interest: Dr. Rupert Michell, a Perth boy, actually went to the Antarctic with Ernest Shackleton in 1908!]

Mississippi

by Pearl Killingbeck

No column; check back next week!

Mountain Grove

Marilyn Meeks

No column; check back next week!

Ompah

by Linda Rush & Marily Seitz

Our mail carrier, Polly, tells me she loves driving in the winter as it is a challenge. But she will be looking for new challenges as she is retiring after 41 years on the road. She has always been cheerful, helpful and often went above and beyond. Best wishes to Polly in your new challenges. We shall miss you.

The Food Bank box is in the foyer of the Community Centre. Please help out those who could use a little help by placing non perishable, nutritious food in the box. Food will be collected up until Dec. 17.

Come out to see the Santa Claus Parade on Saturday, November 27. The parade will leave Ompah at 6:00pm, heading to Plevna on Hwy 509 then on Hwy 506 to the Township Office. Please practice social distancing as you enjoy the cheerful floats and welcome the big guy in red.

This is a heads up that you may want to start trying out your Christmas cookie recipes. The Cookie Exchange is coming back to the Ompah Hall on Saturday, December 11. If you bring three dozen or five dozen cookies (or ???) you get to take an equal amount of a variety of cookies home with you. Bring a pair of tongs to pick your cookies safely.

Parham-Tichborne

by Elijah Abrams

No column; check back next week!

Perth Road

by Peter Bird

Perth Road United Church welcomes you back to in-person services. While in Stage 3, in-person services are limited to 25 people in the church. All COVID restrictions/protocols will be in place.

Perth Road United Church announces its Advent Challenge beginning Sun., Nov. 28 through Sun., Dec. 19. Donations of peanut butter, canned fish, and canned meat may be dropped off at the church prior to the Sunday service or at the Perth Road Store during regular business hours.

BIRTHDAY WISHES to those who have birthdays this week.

The Perth Road Village Crafters: Looking to get involved? You don't have to be crafty to join us. New members are always welcome. We meet at the Harris Park Clubhouse at 5612 Perth Road Crescent, Wednesdays from 9:30am to 11:30am. Please feel free to drop in during the meeting times, or call Peggy at 613-353-2635.

Bake sale - Leland Helping Hand is holding a Community Fundraiser Bake Sale at Harris Park Hall, 5612 Perth Road Crescent, Saturday, December 4, from 9:30 to 11:30am, or until sold out. Get your Christmas goodies early - there will be pies, breads, Christmas cookies and squares and many assorted baked goods. Come early, don't miss out. Leland Helping Hand provides funds for local charities and people in need.

Plevna

by Rhonda Watkins

North Frontenac is the place to be this Saturday, November 27th for the 2021 Santa Claus Parade! It will be leaving the Ompah Rest Stop at 6pm! The Parade will be heading West down highway 509/506 and ending at the North Frontenac Township Office in Plevna! Everyone is welcome to participate with a float in the parade! The Children’s Party and visit with Santa will not be taking place this year and please remember to practice physical distancing during the parade, by staying 2 meters apart from people outside your household, or remain in your vehicles. Please feel free to contact Dillon Boles with any questions at 613 650-7746.

Riverhill Farm & Fine Foods Ltd will host their official opening this Saturday, November 27th from 5-9pm! They have been very busy this year, changing around displays and fixing up damaged lights and trees to ensure safety for us when we visit! The mini doughnuts and wagon rides will be available Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights from 5-8pm and the lights are on every night from 5-9pm until December 30th. Weather permitting. For any questions, you can send them a message on Facebook.

I used to be a Watkins Consultant, but as I noticed it was getting cheaper for me to buy the products in the big box stores than to get them as a consultant, I decided not to renew my membership again. I have some Watkins Products left over that I won’t be using and would like to try and sell to get some money back. If you are interested in any of my leftover inventory, I would really like to hear from you. Thanks!! It seems to me that the only people that seem to make money in a pyramid company are the people at the top of the pyramid.

I was very excited to hear that the Snow Road Clubhouse will be hosting their Christmas Craft Sale on Saturday, December 11th!! For more info, you can contact Ruth at 613 278-0477 or Alice at 613 278-1020.

The Palmerston Lake Marina will also be hosting a Fabulous Craft Sale next Saturday, December 4th from 10am – 2pm! There will be great Christmas ideas and it always feels good to stop in and support our local vendors!!

Mayor Higgins and Economic Development Officer Matt Walker officially welcomed Ross Ranch and Contracting to North Frontenac last week. No stranger to farm life, Nick has been running his own small hobby farm on his family’s property since he was 13. This past summer, Nick and his partner, Brooke Hawley, began operating the farm professionally, offering on-site farm raised beef and pork that is provincially inspected. They also offer firewood and landscaping/excavating services. You can contact Ross Ranch and contracting on Facebook or at 613 305-4692.

Sydenham

by Karen Brawley

It’s Christmas in Sydenham, folks. While we may not have any white fluffy stuff gracing our presence yet, the spirit of Christmas is alive.

Our festive weekend kicks off with the tree lighting ceremony at town hall on Friday evening. Join the Sydenham and District Lions club from 6-7 for some Christmas music, hot cocoa and, of course, the official lighting of the tree. Please be respectful to Covid guidelines as we all wish for a safe, healthy holiday season.

Saturday is the day! The guy in red is coming to Sydenham. That’s right; Santa Claus is coming to town. He has missed everyone and cannot wait to see us line our streets and be welcomed with smiling faces. The parade starts at 11am from the fire hall and follows its usual route through the village. Let’s get out and show support to all those who took time to put in floats for our enjoyment and all those involved in making sure the parade happens for us. If you’d like to join in, be at the fire hall for 1030 am with your float and join the fun. Again, please respect those who have come out to watch the parade. It’s an outdoor event, but respect those around you and let’s be safe and healthy this holiday season.

The New Leaf Link Board of Directors would like to invite the public to join us for our 2021 (virtual) Annual General Meeting on Tuesday, November 30th @ 5:30pm. Please RSVP to: This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. and we will send you the Google Meeting link. You can also request an electronic copy of our 2021 Annual Report.

New Leaf Link (NeLL) would like to gratefully thank Anita Alton for hosting our November virtual fundraiser, Spin2Win New Leaf Link! (Lottery Licence #M635219) With this fundraiser, NeLL awarded $9500 in prizes for 32 different draws!

A HUGE thank you to everyone who participated! This fundraiser raised $3855 for New Leaf Link to help provide educational programming in South Frontenac Township to adults living with developmental and physical disabilities!

To join us in December, (lottery licence pending), please visit: www.facebook.com/groups/Spin2WinNewLeafLink Look for it again in December, for $10 you can enter to win some pretty amazing prizes.

Verona

Debbie Lingen

No column; check back next week!

