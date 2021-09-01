Sep 01, 2021

Arden

by Wanda Harrison

I was devastated to hear of the passing of long time resident, Audree Tompkin, last week. Aud and her spouse, Fred, retired here a good many years ago, in a beautiful log structure on Garrison Lake. They became totally involved in many of the community groups, including the Seniors. I’ll never forget attending a crafting sale where they both were there showing off their abilities; Aud with her absolutely perfect seamstress work, including smocking, and Fred with his multitude of woodworking projects. Each item came with a lengthy description of materials used and time dedicated. Later, after Lorne and myself joining the Arden Seniors, we got to know Audree quite well, as she was the Secretary of Record. Sharp as a tack, she always created her own spin to the meetings, with most of it being comical in nature. A wonderful singer and a great volunteer to the community, on top of just being a great person, Audree will be greatly missed.

The Henderson United Church is hosting their Annual Yard Sale Saturday, September 4, at the Henderson Hall. Gently used items will be accepted on and until August 31. Masks and physical distancing are the protocol. Call Sheila at 613-335-2467 for further information or where you can donate items.

Coffee and conversation will start September 2 at 10:00am at the Arden Church, outside. Bring you mug & chair and join in.

The Sharbot Lake, St. Lawrence College Employment services is again offering another free workshop, this time on “boosting your resume” Please register at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or give them a call at 613-545-3949 for more detailed information.

Everyone is invited to the reopening of Frontenac Community Arena on Friday, September 17 at 6:00pm. The events of the evening include the official opening and ribbon cutting and a self guided tour of all of the improvements to the facility. There will be public skate from 6:30 to 8:00pm and the renovated canteen will be open. All Covid protocols will be in place,

Please remember to register for the Health and Wellness Sessions offered by Community Support Services. Please get on touch at RFCS at 613-279-3151 for more information, to register or maybe to borrow a tablet so you can join in.

Sometimes, it’s better just to remain silent and smile.

Battersea/Storrington

by Amanda Pantrey

No column; check back next week!

Cloyne - Northbrooke

by Nancy Skipper

Come join the Land O’Lakes Community Services annual yard sale on Friday, September 3, 2021 from 9:00am to 3:00pm in front of their office at 12497 A Hwy 41, Northbrook. All proceeds from the sale go to their Christmas Hamper Program, helping families in our community. If you would like to donate items for the sale, that would be very much appreciated. Please, no large items or electronics at this time. Can’t wait to see you all there!

Mark your calendars for September 25 & 26 for the North Frontenac Back Roads Studio Tour!

The AGM for Land O'Lakes Community Services will be held on Monday, September 27, 2021 at Hunters Creek Golf & Country Club in Cloyne from 12:00pm to 2:00pm. Pizza will be supplied; come, stay, and play! If you do plan on attending, please call to confirm at 613-336-8924 by September 20, 2021.

The Land O’Lakes Community Services INC. is looking for board members. No experience is necessary. They are looking for people with diverse skills and backgrounds including critical thinking, problem solving, organization, vision, graphic design, grant writing, fundraising, outreach, accounting, legal, medical, and construction. If you are interested in joining this organization which serves individuals and families by offering supportive community services and operating the 64-bed Pine Meadow Nursing Home, please call 613-336-8934.

Hunter’s Creek Golf Course is holding their Hunter’s Creek Fall Fling on Saturday, October 16, 2021. This is a disc golf singles tournament. Please register on-line at hunterscreekgolf.com.

Bingo is back in Northbrook! Starting August 26, 2021 the Lions Club of Land O’Lakes will once again host Bingo in the Community Hall. The doors open at 6:00pm with games starting at 7:00pm. There is a maximum of 50 players. Masks must be worn when moving around and standard COVID protocols will be in place.

The Mazinaw Eatery is now open 8:00am to 3:00pm Thursday to Sunday.

Thank you very much to Foresters Financial and Little Free Library for providing Little Libraries to 20 Literacy and Basic Skills agencies in Ontario! Connections Adult Learning was fortunate enough to receive two libraries. One has already been installed at the Lions Hall in Northbrook with the second installed in Sharbot Lake.

Thank you to all campers and cottagers for visiting our little piece of heaven and shopping local!

School will soon be starting! Watch out for and be mindful of our school buses! Watch out for all those students who walk to school. Keep our students safe!

Denbigh

Angela Bright

Vennachar Free Methodist Church invites you to a BBQ and afternoon of music on Sunday, September 26th. The regular service begins at 10:30am, with Marie Joynt as guest speaker. Marie, along with Coleman Boomhour, will minister in music. A BBQ lunch and music will follow outdoors, and is dependent on good weather. Please bring your lawn chairs. For information call the church at 613 333 2318.

The September Denbigh Food Bank dates are Tuesday the 14th and Tuesday the 28th. Pick up time is 11am at the Addington Highlands Community Centre. COVID rules are in place. Contact Gail at 613 333 2224 in advance.

Wishing students and staff a grand start to a brand-new school year! All the best!

Harlowe

Marie White

No column; check back next week!

Harrowsmith

Marilyn Goodberry

The Golden Links Hall Board would like to announce that there will be no Turkey Dinner in September.

OCTOBER PIE SALE – Harrowsmith Rebekahs are once again selling home made frozen 9” pies at $12.00 each. These pies must be ordered by October 1st and they can be picked up at Golden Links Hall in Harrowsmith on October 8th between 9:00am and 12. To order your pies, call Wilma at 613-876-1330.

Henderson

Jean Brown

Henderson is getting all revved up for Fall, and on Labour Day, Saturday morning - Sept. 4, Henderson United will host a yard sale at the hall - and there’s surely to be lots of bargains, visiting, and even some jokes told. Masks, social distancing, hand sanitizing, and all Covid protocols will apply, but we are all used to those conditions, so it will all work out and be an opportunity to visit while helping out the church.

A farewell for the Rev. Cheryl McMurray will happen on Sunday afternoon, September 12th, in Arden, and all are welcome to come and say goodbye.

The youth will host a movie night on Fri. September 17th at the Arden church site, starting at 7:30pm.

Inverary

by Judy Borovskis

Congratulations to Lindsay Gordon & Caleb Prentice, who will be married on September 4th!

Fisherman of the Week! Five year old Hudson Crellian caught a BIG bass last week off the dock while visiting his grandfather, Ron Kyes. His secret bait was a rubber worm! A photo of the catch was taken and then Hudson was happy to return his prize to the lake unharmed.

Eye glasses! Hearing aids! If you have some spares, the Lion’s Club would be glad to have them. Donate any time by giving them to a member of the Lion’s Club. Help the Lion’s Club to help others in need.

Free Seniors Fitness Classes - Tuesday and Thursday from 10:30 – 11:30 at the Storrington Centre. You can use poles or be seated, and now the hall is open for the washrooms and inclement weather. Dress comfortably, wear walking shoes and bring water. Let’s get fit!

Martial Arts classes at Inverary United Church hall Thursday evenings from 7 to 8pm. For more info, call or text Hamid Nam at 613-328-6742.

Missing my friends. As I run each morning, even on these humid days, I have my jacket tied around my waist. Why? My pockets are full of dog treats. In the month of August, I lost three friends. Brian, a neighbour, who has been my friend for over 12 years, Rusty, who lived next door, and Dozer, the silent one down the road. Brian usually caught me going and returning on my run. Rusty and I had a “challenging” relationship. He did not seem to appreciate my cookie toss but if I looked back, I would see him picking it up. Dozer was my farthest toss, between two vehicles. When the treat bounced under a vehicle, he would wait patiently for me to try again. I really miss them and I can only imagine the hole they have left in the lives of three families on my route. Jack is aging, along with me, and today I delivered his treat to him as he just couldn’t seem to manage the steps off the front porch to meet me. New in the neighbourhood are Bruce and Rosie. It took some convincing, but Bruce now greets me quietly and takes his treat more gently. Rosie still does lots of barking but is learning that I haven’t forgotten so the “noise” is getting less. Love my morning run!

Maberly-Bolingbroke

Karen Prytula

Sundance Artisan Show in Maberly September 4, 5, 6 – Free admission and parking at this outdoor event located at 21980 Highway 7, Maberly. 10am to 5pm Saturday and Sunday. 10am to 3pm on Monday. Peppered across two acres of forest, field, and riverfront will be a large group of artisans specializing in various art forms: pottery, wood, sheet metal, stained glass, artisanal soaps, fibre art, jewelry, clothing, and blown glass, to name a few. The artists have been working hard over the year, and are ready to present to you their wonderful creations. Don’t forget your mask. Further details can be found on the website: www.sundancestudio.ca.

Line dancing is back at the ABC Hall on September 10 from 10 to 11am. All precautions will be taken to keep everyone safe. The smaller group of participants will be asked for proof of vaccination and will dance at least one meter from each other. The session will run for 8 weeks at a cost of $40, every Friday. If you would like to join, please contact Rhonda Aisbitt (613.885.8543) or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The ABC Hall at 3166 Bolingbroke Road has been bringing neighbours together since 1947. Last year, the ABC Hall was awarded a $28,600 grant from Ontario Trillium Foundation to upgrade the 74 year old hall. Projects such as new kitchen appliances, installation of a hood fan; plumbing, re-wiring, improvements to stage equipment and sound system are now completed. The hall is used by a variety of community groups – many aimed at seniors – for exercise classes, meetings, celebrations of life, musical events, and fundraising events. For more than seven decades, VOLUNTEERS contributed time and effort to preserving this heritage space as a hub for community activities. This grant enables the building to continue to make it possible to bring people together for years to come. Visit the ABC website to see ‘before’ and ‘after’ photos. https://abchall.ca/hall-renovations/

Mississippi

by Pearl Killingbeck

No column; check back next week!

Mountain Grove

Marilyn Meeks

No column; check back next week!

Ompah

by Linda Rush & Marily Seitz

No column; check back next week!

Parham-Tichborne

by Elijah Abrams

Last week caught up with me in the world of music/work and summer and I forgot to submit an article! OOOPS! Since then, we’ve seen the heatwave break, which I’m sure has been a big, sweaty sigh of relief for all of us. Here on Buck Bay Rd, we’re hoping that means our chickens are going to produce more eggs, and we don’t have to worry about the animals spending more time frolicking outside, as they are meant to.

I’m sure many of you are in a similar situation as I am. It seemed like a great idea to plant 30 tomato plants in May, now come September, we are over run with all sizes, colours, shapes and varieties of the wonderfully versatile fruit. How many caprese salads, salsas, gazpachos and tomato sauces can our small family eat?!? It sure is nice to eat your own produce, and have tons to share with your neighbours, friends and family, though.

Get out there and enjoy the outdoors with your water wings and fishing rods before we have to dust off the cross country skis and sleds, while we dig through our wood piles trying to keep warm. Get your reading lists together as the days get shorter. I’ll be sure to share here what I’m getting into in the literary world. And would love to hear your suggestions of what to read. Bonus if it’s a local author or family member!

Perth Road

by Peter Bird

Perth Road United will continue to have podcasts only, up to and including Sunday, September 5th. We will return to in-person services on Sunday, September 12th, and will discontinue our podcasts. At present, we are remaining in Stage 3. Our in-person services will be limited to 25 people in the church. All COVID restrictions/protocols remain in place. For the podcast, please tune in from home, at 10:00am Sundays on the Perth Road United Church website at www.pruc.

Birthday wISHES to those who have birthdays this week.

From Katie & Mark: "We had a great visit with Meg, Mark and Hank. Stonehouse Lake is a beautiful place to spend a hot weekend. Thank you for the delicious casserole and the fun you provided to Katie & Mark"

The Perth Road Village Crafters have started to meet again in the Harris Park Clubhouse on Perth Road Crescent. Meetings are Wednesdays from 9:30am to 11:30am. Looking to get involved? You don't have to be crafty to join us. New members are always welcome. Please feel free to drop in during the meeting times, or call Peggy at 613 353-2635.

You can vote in person now at your local Elections Canada office. Ours is in Harrowsmith at the Golden Links Hall, 4186 Colebrook Road and the main RO office is in Settlers Ridge Mall, 275 Brockville Rd. Smiths Falls - across from Boston Pizza - Unit 10. Both offices are open Mon-Fri. 9am - 9pm, Sat. 9am - 6pm and Sun. noon to 4pm. You need to know the name of the person you are voting for, and to have 1 piece of photo ID, or 2 pieces of ID with your name and current address on it. You can also apply to be a paid pollworker for the Advance Polls Sept. 10,11,12,13 and/or Election Day - Sept. 20 - call 1 866 215-1289 (Harrowsmith) or 1 866 241-7891 (Smiths Falls).

Plevna

by Rhonda Watkins

If you are looking for a great yard sale this Saturday, September 4th from 8am to 4pm, you may be interested in visiting Betsy and Wanda at 1545 River Road in Ompah! It was a very successful sale they had earlier in the summer because they were able to collect $160 for Clarendon Central School! They are hoping to raise some more money for the school again!!

Speaking of Clarendon Central School - how great will it be for all the little ones to return next week to such a beautiful new parking lot at the school?! Way to go, Parent Council, and great job to everybody involved! It looks awesome!!

It is so exciting to think that the Back Roads Studio Tour is coming up this month, on September 25th and 26th!! Cathy Owen at the Red Dragon Gallery and Gift Shop is one of the amazing artists on the tour! Cathy finds nature to be her inspiration and her paintings reflect that! She says that painting and teaching the art of watercolour is her passion! Cathy also enjoys learning and creating, and trying new things constantly! Her shop has a wide variety of many creations, including sculptures, silk painting, homemade soaps, jewellery, painted cards, painted coasters, stained glass mosaics on old windows and lanterns, and so much more! She looks forward to visiting with you on the Tour!!

Our Fishing Pro Community Member this week is Jenn Harlow on Gull Lake!! Jenn caught this 28” 11 lb beauty!! She and her husband, Scott, own Finaddicts Outdoor Adventures! It is a fishing and charter business and camping excursions company. They teach the importance of catch and release and to keep a clean footprint. Coincidentally, today, September 2nd is also Jenn’s birthday!! Happy birthday, Jenn!!

Sydenham

by Karen Brawley

Wishing all students, educators, parents, bus drivers, EAs, and everyone involved in education a safe and healthy back to school. Remember: be kind and be safe. We’ve already learned a valuable lesson here, COVID is real and we can and will be stronger than it.

Thanks to all those who worked summer programs so our local kids could have some enjoyment and activities this past summer.

As I’ve always said - we’ve got this, Sydenham. Keep up the great work, our community is strong and caring, we can overcome anything.

Verona

Debbie Lingen

The 15th Annual Garlic Farmer's Market will be held on Saturday, September 4 from 9am to 2pm at the Verona Lion's Club. There will be lots of garlic for sale and garlic growers to chat about all things garlic. The Verona Lions canteen will be open with those mouth watering Egg McLions and their famous hamburgers.

Verona Vendors Village now has six local produce suppliers, as well as pick-your-own. Location is 4309 Maple Drive, Verona, 9am to 2pm Saturdays until Thanksgiving. They have Silverbrook Farms corn, 6 varieties of tomatoes, 3 varieties of squash, 3 varieties of onions, beets, peppers, turnip, carrots, cucumbers, fresh herbs, crabapples, maple syrup, plus pick your own fresh flowers. There are also 12 artisan crafters selling sewing, jewelry, woodworking, fairy & zen gardens, knitting, lamps, wind chimes, hand made cards, Christmas gifts and ornaments, and more. All Covid-19 protocols are in place. Please wear your mask, they sanitize and social distance. This is a rain or shine event.

Verona Free Methodist Church is partnering with South Frontenac Township on the weekend of Open Farms, September 11 and 12. The movie "Babe" will be shown on their drive-in screen on Saturday, September 11 at 8pm. Canteen is open at 7pm.

