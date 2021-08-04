Aug 04, 2021

North Frontenac Mayor Ron Higgins was the first one in to the race to replace Randy Hillier as the standard bearer for the Ontario Conservative Party in the provincial election that will take place next spring, and he is the first one out.

“I have withdrawn from the LFK ONPC candidate nomination race. I have reassessed my life priorities and I no longer have the commitment or desire required to run as an MPP for our riding. To those who supported me to date I thank you,” he said, in a release on Tuesday (August 3)

In an interview with the News about his decision, Higgins said that his age was a factor in his decision to pull out of the race. I’m 72 now and I would be 77 by the time the next term of government ends, and that doesn’t seem like where I want to spend those years doing. I knew that a year ago when I decided to seek on the nomination, but they are hitting home a bit more now.

He had also indicated that he would not be seeking a third term as Mayor of North Frontenac, but he is reconsidering that decision, and is now saying he might run again. The next municipal election will take place in October of next year.