Brenda Martin | Aug 04, 2021

In order to keep the community updated on the progress with the cemeteries in North Frontenac we have prepared this summary. The research that has been accumulated over the past several years is in a format presentable to the public and you will find it on the website www.nfhistorical.com Some of the small cemeteries are being uploaded first with much more to come.

You will find tabs indicating sections of the website such as Archives where you will find Hamlets, Family, Books, Events, etc. Another tab is for the Historic Tour and the one upon which we will focus now is Cemeteries & Genealogy. When you open this section, you will find a tab that gives an alphabetical list of all those buried in North Frontenac Township cemeteries plus the private one at Robertsville. In order to facilitate your search, people names are now recorded under maiden names AND married names. This has created some duplication for the 2300 people interred however, we believe it provides easier searches. With the name it will tell you in which cemetery the person is interred even if it is an unmarked grave.

In this Cemetery & Genealogy section each of the cemeteries has a Home Page. The history of the cemetery is described, then individual plots. Not all cemeteries are laid out in distinct rows and columns; we have endeavoured to label each burial site with an alphabetical Letter and a Number. A page has been dedicated to each individual buried in one of these cemeteries. If there was a tombstone, the page will have a photo of the tombstone, a photo of the person (if available), birth date, death date, Family Information such as Parents, siblings, spouse, children and a section devoted to aspects of that person’s life. For example. In Ardoch United, when you click on B-1 a page for William (Bill) Flieler should appear.

Among the first cemeteries to be uploaded will be: Wilbur, St. Mark’s Anglican (Harlowe), Ardoch United, Cloyne Pioneer, Harlowe United (Old and New), Grindstone. Next will be Donaldson, St. Kilian’s Roman Catholic at Ardoch, Ardoch Algonquin First Nations Burial Ground, St. John’s Anglican at Ardoch; then, Ompah, Plevna and Robertville. Dempsey being the largest will be last with all uploaded by the end of the summer if all goes well.

Next Steps:

If you have more information or photos of family members to share, please contact Brenda at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

Look for discrepancies on your family pages. Although many sources were used such as birth certificates, death certificates, marriage certificates, tombstone inscriptions these are not always accurate. Family records will take precedence over other sources.

If you believe that your family already has purchased plots in one of the cemeteries, contact the North Frontenac Township or Harriett Riddell (for Robertsville), to verify the location and rules pertaining to your plot(s). For example, check the number of coffins, or urns or combination that can be interred in that plot. This could avoid a surprise when it is time to use the plot.