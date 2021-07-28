Jul 28, 2021

Established in 1976, the Snow Road Snowmobile Club, one of the few surviving club houses in the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs’ organization, built a new club house in 1978 right at the border of Frontenac County and Lanark County. It serves as an open shelter for snowmobilers in the winter and is used by the local community of Snow Road in many ways as a local meeting place where a variety of activities have taken place.

Famous for its breakfasts and special occasion dinners, craft shows, bingos and hosting all sorts of special community events, the club has also played a very important role as an emergency shelter during the “Great Ice Storm of 1998” where the whole community gathered there for support and meals.

The Snow Road Snowmobile Club would not exist without many truly dedicated volunteer members donating their time to making the club work. Two members, Ruth and Morley Wark, have diligently served as volunteers since the Club opened in 1975. Both of them have held the position of President. Ruth just stepped down as President last year after 16 years. On and off over the years Morley too, has been the President. They have had a presence at every event, whether serving breakfasts and flipping eggs, collecting funds, promoting the club, running charity events, promoting the Ontario Federation of Snowmobile Clubs and the Snow Road Snowmobile Club, grooming the trails, looking for private land owners to allow the club trails to cross their land or just cleaning up the place. They both always had a friendly smile and took time to speak to everyone, making all feel welcome. Now, both are stepping back from their leadership roles. Notwithstanding, they say they will continue to volunteer supporting the club and new leadership.

The Township of North Frontenac wish to thank Ruth and Morley Wark for their kind service to our community over the years.