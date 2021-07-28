Shayla Bradley | Jul 28, 2021

When you read the word ‘library’ what comes to mind? A lot of you probably envision a building full of books – after all, that’s how libraries began, and for a lot of people, that’s still the draw of a public library.

Working at the Central branch in downtown Kingston, however, I’ve learned that there’s so much more to the word ‘library.’ Being ushered behind the scenes for the first time felt like what I think first-time Disneyworld cast members must feel when they step into the tunnels beneath the Magic Kingdom (with fewer princesses, to be fair). This is where the magic happens!

It’s not just the shelves of books, and bins of books, and carts of books moving from place to place that is breathtaking to observe. It’s the people who keep it all moving, and the realization that they move a lot more than books alone.

The KFPL system is a bit of an iceberg. The easily-seen parts include the books on display when you visit one of our branches, the programs that land in your email inbox, the reservations sitting on shelves with neatly printed slips making it easy for you to get to reading.

The rest of it is the work that puts those books on the shelves and organizes them, the videos filmed for virtual programming, the people pulling the reservations off the shelf, printing the slips, our courier making sure each book gets to the right branch, and all of that behind-the-scenes magic.

And, it’s more than that still — it’s the technical services crew, the web and IT teams, the librarians who scour their own areas of expertise to bring both programming and collections resources to us. It’s the programmers who translate that to talks and songs and take-home kits; it’s the branch supervisors charged with ensuring every library experience is as great as it can be; it’s the facilities crew working to keep each library branch a comfortable place.

I’m not saying this so my colleagues will give me virtual high fives. I’m saying it because it really is amazing how much there is to the library, and I can almost guarantee that there’s a service, resource, or program that you would love to explore if you only knew it existed!

Every single person who works here has an obvious love for the library and a depth of knowledge about what it offers. Each staff member will tell you a different thing they wish people knew more about. That’s why I’m here! My goal is to open those doors to you as much as possible.

As one patron shared with us, “During these extremely pressing times the library has been a sort of family to me, a connection to the world of music, literature and cinema. I can't imagine surviving these lonely times without access to this wonderful and essential service.” I think we can be that for everyone.

With books, CDs, DVDs, magazines, literacy programs, take home kits, interactive online events and workshops, a YouTube channel stocked with videos and tutorials to watch any time, services and subscriptions, and staff eager to tell you about all of it, I’m certain we have something inspiring, informational, or imaginative for you.

Is there something you want to know more about? Is there a subject you’d like me to write about? I would love to connect with our Frontenac County library users, especially because I know from personal experience that accessing resources in rural areas looks a lot different than how it works in the city. I’m happy to chat with you. Call me at (613) 549-8888 x3524, or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

(Editors note – Shayla Bradley is a communications specialist with the KFPL. Readers from the Highway 41 corridor may be interested to know that she has a North Frontenac connection. Her father is Will Cybulski, who worked for Land O’Lakes Community Services as a volunteer co-ordinator, wrote articles for the Frontenac News, and served on North Frontenac Council., during the time period where he lived on Marble Lake.