Craig Bakay | Jul 21, 2021

Although there were 32 ‘document takers’ when the Request for Proposal (RFP) was initially issued, when the deadline came June 24, there were no formal proposals submitted to build a seniors residence in North Frontenac, consultant Ken Foulds told Council at its regular (online) meeting last Friday.

“To better understand why, we reached out to 12 of those on the RFP list who might have a more direct interest and received feedback in one form or another from nine of them,” Foulds said. “The feedback was a bit mixed but there were some recurring themes.

“Current market, materials and labour pricing were seen as a challenge for a few. Some have other commitments/priorities at this time. The location and scale of the project is not attractive for some. Some were not interested in owning/managing a project. Two questioned the sufficiency of the incentives. One felt more time was needed to seek out other funding sources. Another felt the RFP was too complex.”

Foulds said the even though the feedback was not uniform, the themes suggest that the current market/timing is the main impediment for a number of firms and they might be interested if given an alternate timeline.

“For others, there was no interest in owning or operating the project and these parties are unlikely to have a future interest unless that requirement changes. In the case of two, enhanced incentives might make the project more attractive to them.”

Foulds suggested re-issuing the RFP later this year or early next year.

“This is very disappointing to me, to get all that initial interest and no proposals,” said Coun. John Inglis. “It was quite complex but we could re-issue as Township-owned or perhaps go in with Central Frontenac, who have a plan.”

“I agree with re-issuing in principle but the cost of building materials may change,” said Coun. Vernon Hermer.

“A lot of contractors are booked two to three years ahead,” said Coun. Wayne Good. “Going in with Central Frontenac may be a better fit.

Council decided to send the project back to committee to look at it again with an eye to re-issuing the RFP in late November or early December.

Council composition changes still on the table

Although Coun. Fred Fowler fought valiantly to have the matter ended by voting for an option to do nothing at this Council meeting, Council did decide to hold one more public meeting (which would be the third) on the concept of re-division of wards and changes to Council composition in a 5-1 recorded vote (Fowler being the lone nay).

“I’m not certain we need to change anything but I would like to hear what the public has to say,” said Coun. John Inglis.

The date for the public meeting was set as Aug. 14, the same day that the new telescope will opened at the Dark Skies Observation Pad on Road 506.

Boat launch deferred

A new boat launch that would provide access to the Mississippi River in or near Ardoch was deferred to budget time but the indications are that it would only allow for small craft such as canoes and kayaks.

“There is a spot that would allow a full launch (at a cost of $26,000) but the Ardoch Algonquins don’t want bass boats zooming up and down the Mississippi because of the rice fields,” said Dep. Mayor Gerry Martin.

Invasive species

Although he was sympathetic to residents concerned about invasive species, Dep. Mayor Gerry Martin said there wasn’t much the municipality could do.

“Invasive species don’t respect Township boundaries,” he said. “I think it’s more of a provincial responsibility.”

“We have to be careful supporting aid for programs because of budget implications,” said Mayor Ron Higgins.