Jeff Green | Jun 02, 2021

This spring, an issue arose in North Frontenac regarding access to Benny Lake, a small lake in Cloyne.

Mr. Philp owns property on the lake, and after completing a survey of his property, it has become clear that the boat launch that has been used by the public for many years is located on the Philp property.

Cory Klatt, Manager of Community Development for the township, met with Paul McCoy, from Quinte Conservation, at Benny’s Lake on May 5.

In his report to Council on May 28, Klatt described what was determined at that meeting.

“It appears to be feasible to construct a small boat launch on Township Property beside the existing boat launch (which is on private property). The lake is very muddy so a launch used to back a trailer into the water is very unlikely. However a small launch could be constructed that would allow people to unload a canoe or kayak, or a small aluminum boat, from the back of a truck, etc.

“Due to the landscape of the area, a proposed launch will be quite small (approximately 22 feet wide by 78 feet long). People will need to park in the parking area at the back of the Barrie Hall.”

Klatt told Council that the Public Works department has agreed to do the work, and the cost of materials will be about $6,000.

The project will have to wait, however, until the township obtains permits from Quinte Conservation, the Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry, and the Federal Ministry of Fisheries and Oceans.

This will be a time-consuming process and will take a fair amount of time for staff to complete,” Klatt said, in his report, adding that he does not expect it to happen before July, at the earliest.

Council approved the expenditure and the ministries have been contacted to initiate the permitting process.