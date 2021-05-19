Craig Bakay | May 19, 2021

Central Frontenac Council awarded a $743,529.49 (before HSt) contract to Gemmills Sand and Gravel for the reconstruction of Ardoch Road at its regular (online) meeting Tuesday.

The proposed work includes (but is not limited to):

• Remove and replace specified centerline and entrance culverts

• Pulverization

• Full depth road excavation and reconstruction in specified locations

• Rock removal and ditching

• Centerline and entrance culvert replacement

• Supply, placement, fine grading and compaction of granular in preparation of double surface treatment

• Double surface treatment

Public Works Manager Tyson Myers said there is sufficient money set aside in the 2021 Capital Budget for the project.

The work is set to begin no later than June 15, 2021 and must be completed no later than Sept. 1, 2021.

“Our friends to the north will be very glad to see this done,” said Mayor Frances Smith.

Myers also said that the final invoice for street sweeping came in under budget as it took the contractor six hours less this year because the work done last summer in Sharbot Lake meant the streets were in much better shape.

Regional Roads Network

Council passed a motion requiring no further action be taken concerning a regional roads network in Frontenac County.

“I’m a little concerned,” said Coun. Bill MacDonald. “We’re missing out on millions in grant money which we could access through the County if we had such a network.”

“When we spoke with (South Frontenac CAO) Neil Carbonne, he told us they weren’t interested,” said CAO/Clerk Cathy MacMunn.

“I know on my level, things have kind of fallen off the map with their public works restructuring,” said Public Works Manager Tyson Myers.

Offical Plan

During a discussion on the Official Plan Open House, Coun. Bill MacDonald suggested that not resetting the clock on lot severances from 2008 “may be a hinderance to development.”

Planner Sonya Bolton said that while in the past, a new OP often met with a new date from which three lots could be severed, “today, most municipalities keep the oldest date on record (because) a new date is not in keeping with the provincial requirement of limiting rural (residential) development and directing development to settlement areas.”

Municpal Services

Council decided to move on to the next step of creating a business case for a Municipal Services Corporation with the other townships and the County with regards to providing communal water and waste water services in new developments.

Forced Roads

Council asked staff to do more research and come back with reports in regards to two roads issues relating to an old practice in cottage country called Forced (or Forced Trespass) Roads. Many years ago, rural municipalities would retain rights of way (for unopened road allowances) over land they did not own.

The two issues this time involve different situations including one couple wanting to stop up and purchase a road allowance on their cattle pasture. There were several emails opposing the proposal and some question as to whether the municipality could sell the property because they don’t actually own it.

The other case involved a stretch of road (400m) which the municipality had been maintaining. The proponents said the road in question is shown on township maps but Dep. Clerk Cindy Deachman said the Land Registry maps are the official maps in these cases.

Request for Support

Council gave its support to a proposal from Moms Stop The Harm asking the federal government to consider de-criminalizing and legally regulating illicit drugs and ensuring a safe supply of pharmaceutical alternatives to toxic street drugs. Since 2016, there have been more than 16,360 deaths attributed to illicit street drugs such as fentanyl.