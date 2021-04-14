Jeff Green | Apr 14, 2021

A couple of weeks ago a group of residents in the Cloyne are approached Ken Hook, a former Reeve of Addington Highlands, with a concern about a property that is located in North Frontenac.

The property is an access point to Benny's Lake, which is located in Cloyne, near Hwy. 41, behind the Barrie Hall.

It is the only public access to Benny Lake.

“This access has been used by NAEC students, residents and visitors for decades to enjoy Benny's Lake for fishing, swimming and ice skating,” said the preamble to an online petition that was started up to try and convince North Frontenac township not to sell the property to the adjacent landowner, who was bothered by the noise and litter at the site.

The petition made the rounds on social media and after only one night over 700 people had signed it.

North Frontenac Mayor Ron Higgins posted on the petition site and contacted Ken Hook to inform him that the access was not actually located on public land. It was only a nearby road concession that the neighbouring landowner was seeking to purchase, not the access point itself.

"Let me be clear that this is not a "Public Access" but rather a private access that owner apparently wants to close, and the Township has zero control on what a private property owner wants to do related to access on their property.

Knowing this, our staff went there to assess, and a report will come to Council on April 16 with possible options to provide public access on an ongoing basis.

To that end the petition to the Township will have no bearing on the closure as it is not a Public Access. I understand the concerns related to access to the lake and we will do our best to find a solution,” Higgins posted.

At that point, Ken Hook, who had contacted the Frontenac News by email about what was going on, wrote back saying the situation had changed and he was planning to take down the petition.

A day later, Ron Higgins wrote to Ken Hook again, this time informing him that township staff had investigated the matter, and had determined the lake access was located on public property, and a proposal to stop up and sell it will be considered by North Frontenac Council on April 16.

Limiting public access to lakes is contrary to North Frontenac Township policy, and Higgins indicated to Hook that he does not expect Council will make an exception in this case.

When contacted by the Frontenac News this week, Ron Higgins said that the petition and associated online campaign started up before staff had a chance to consider the implications of the offer to purchase.

“Once our staff had done the research, it was clear it is public land. I can't say for sure what council will do on the 16th, but I don't think anyone on Council would support setting off public access to water.”