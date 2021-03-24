Bruce Moore - President, North Frontenac Lake Association Alliance | Mar 24, 2021

The North Frontenac Lake Association Alliance is encouraged by the decision taken on Friday, March 19 by the Township Council on the future direction of the Septic Re-Inspection Program.

Since its partnership with the Township in conducting a Septic Savvy Seminar in June 2019, the NFLAA assessed and reported on the achievements of the voluntary inspection program, over 13 years, using NF Township Data. The NFLAA is encouraged by the Council’s decision to develop a costed plan, by year end, for possibly moving to a mandatory re-inspection program. However, the uncertainty comes from Council’s decision not being more committed to a mandatory program. There is a strong basis for a mandatory program using the data and details in the NFLAA recommendations, including costing options, along with the information on how other Townships have implemented mandatory programs, as outlined in the report by the Township’s Manager of Public Works.

Our members are disappointed that Council has left in doubt the need to move to a mandatory program. We believe a strong commitment is the forward looking way “to preserve our unique and pristine natural environment” as outlined in the North Frontenac Official Plan,

Considering that 71% of the residential properties in the Township are on the waterfront, our 20 lake associations are hopeful that in 2021 there will be a pivot from a voluntary to mandatory re-inspection program. We are committed to working with our partners on Council toward this objective.

Bruce Moore

President, North Frontenac Lake Association Alliance