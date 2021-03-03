Mar 03, 2021

Residents of in vicinity of Mazinaw Lake are advised that personnel from Canadian Special Operations Forces Command will be conducting training in the area of the Mazinaw Lake from 1 to 5 March, 2021. Residents may notice military aircraft, vehicles and snowmobiles, uniformed military personnel with weapons and hear associated noises.

Due to COVID-19, the CAF has refrained from conducting certain training outside of Canada. As a result, some local communities may notice increased military training activity and associated noises. All efforts are being made to minimize disruption. The Canadian Special Operations Forces Command is extremely grateful for the support and understanding of local residents during these valuable training opportunities.