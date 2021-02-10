Craig Bakay | Feb 10, 2021

Spurred on by a request from the Shabomeka Lake Association, North Frontenac is initiating an examination of its winter plowing procedures.

At its regular (online) meeting Friday, Council heard that there are several locations where parking along roads and at plow turn arounds routinely impact Public Works winter maintenance operations (and) there are also several locations where lake/property access and recreational activities are limited given the lack of a parking area or plowing.

A report from Public Works Manager Darwyn Sproule and Manager of Community Development Corey Klatt said: “Staff are receiving several calls a week from folks wanting to go hiking, winter camping (on Crown Land), fishing, snowmobiling, etc. . . . and asking where to park so they can participate in these activities.

“It is very difficult to tell them they cannot park on any roads or plow turn arounds and that public launches are not plowed.”

The report went on to say that they do plow Rest Stops, the Dark Sky site and Community Centres but these facilities are often not convenient to access many locations.

“Winter parking restrictions strengthened by the draft Parking Bylaw will further limit access and parking opportunities for residents, seasonal residents and visitors/guests,” the report said.

The report identified five “areas of concern” including short term responses for the winter of 2020/2021:

Mosque Lake Road — plow widened area that was used prior to the maintenance limit being extended, and install two parking signs.

Arcol Road — plow parking area at dam

Mountain Road — plow additional area at turnoff to Mackie Lake

Shabomeak Lake Launch — plow launch

Malcolm Lake Launch — plow launch

The estimated cost for this plan is about $4,500.

Council reaction was split initially.

“It seems there are three issues here,” said Mayor Ron Higgins. “The first is fishing and Malcolm Lake is a walleye lake and since there are only four weeks left in the season . . .

“It’s not an economic development issue since many people who come here to fish are only here for the day and don’t do a lot of shopping, so I’m not in favour of it.

“But there are also the issues of water-only access and recreational opportunities for our residents.”

“I know covid has brought a lot of this on but are we going to get a lot more requests?” said Coun. Wayne Good. “This could get up to $20,000 quickly.

“I don’t want it to be left on the books as a regular service because if we get a lot more requests, we don’t want to be in the position of which locations we have to pick and choose.”

But other councillors perhaps felt the proposal didn’t go far enough.

“Should there be some mention of K & P Trail (tentatively scheduled to be completed to Snow Road this summer)?” said Dep. Mayor Gerry Martin. “It’s going to be popular.”

“A lot of water-access properties are becoming 4-season,” said Coun. John Inglis.

In the end, Council decided to go with the plan, excepting the Malcolm Lake launch and directed Sproule/Klatt to return with a list of access points and a plan to address them.

Inglis, in his capacity as chair of the Economic Development Task Force, said they’d be glad to look at points on the scenic route and explore potential funding for such projects.

Klatt said it was unlikely he and Sproule could come up with a plan in time for this year’s budget, which is scheduled to get under way in two weeks.

• • •

Mayor Ron Higgins gave a brief report on his virtual meetings during this year’s ROMA conference which prompted Coun. Fred Perry to say “I’m glad you touched on nuclear waste. It’s an issue for me with Chalk River.”

“I was thinking of you when I asked that question,” said Higgins.

• • •

Council directed staff to purchase several portable radon test kits from the KFL&A Health Unit for use in the Township’s library facilities as well as the municipal offices.

“There are staff members in the libraries,” said Community Development Manager Corey Klatt. “If we find high readings, then we’ll have professionals come in with mitigation procedures.”

• • •

Coun. Fred Fowler reported that his communications with snowmobile organizations indicate that the season is well under way with many lake crossings already staked.

“But as far as the trails go, they tell me they need a little more snow,” he said. “But I’m getting some mixed messages.