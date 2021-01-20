Craig Bakay | Jan 20, 2021

North Frontenac Council presented a fairly ambitious agenda package for its regular (online) meeting Friday but at the end of the day, it was pretty much just another business as usual (during a pandemic) affair.

The morning started off with a ‘public’ meeting to address changes to the Township’s fees and charges bylaw (which was later passed during the regular meeting). While there were some members of the public signed on for the ‘discussion,’ no one offered any feedback.

The regular meeting started off with delegations from Frontenac County’ manager of Economic Development Richard Allen updating Council on how the extension of the K & P Trail from Clarendon Station to Snow Road was going (looks like it should be operational for this summer) and fielding questions on parking, most of which came from Snow Road resident Coun. Fred Fowler.

“As with all things municipal, we’ve been primarily dealing with Covid-19,” Allen said. “Many businesses in North Frontenac have felt the impact of people trying to escape the city.

“We’ve had three to four times the number of people using the K & P from previous years (and) we will have to re-look at our approach to trail access points.”

He said his department is moving towards a more “business attraction” approach and a “tourism destination” plan as well as “stay-cations” and “outdoor adventures.

He was followed by Rural Frontenac Community Services Youth Program Coordinator Sarah McCullough who updated Council on their activities after the post-March Break shutdown (257 We Care bags) and getting 52 responses to its user survey, 15 from North Frontenac.

“We’ve been doing a lot of re-imagining,” she said.

McCullough also asked Council to continue its practice of donating $5,400 to RFCS for youth activities and was told by Mayor Ron Higgins that “it will be considered at budget time.”

The Ken Foulds of Re-Fact Consulting updated Council on the five-unit seniors housing project which is slated for Northbrook or Cloyne and some actual progress was made with Council deciding to go ahead with calling for tenders with requests for proposal going out at the end of January and consideration slated for May of this year.

The plan is to have some private sector organization or not-for-profit build the units and run them, with the Township offering sites in either Northbrook or Plevna, depending on the respondents’ preferences.

Coun. Wayne Good was concerned about the fate of the tennis courts in Northbrook should that site be chosen, to which Foulds responded “we’ll be encouraging folks to maintain them.”

Coun. Fred Perry asked about being able to one day expand the facility and Foulds answered that that’s the approach that was taken in a similar project on Frontenac Islands.

“Expansion is driven by the well-water requirement,” Foulds said.

Open House likely delayed

A plan for an open house regarding the Township Community Improvement Plan (as well as any other in-person meeting) won’t likely happen in Februrary.

“Based on what I’m seeing on Covid today, I don’t think we’ll be able to have meetings in February,” said Mayor Ron Higgins.

Support for bussing companies

Council passed a resolution saying the rfp approach to school bus operators is unfair to local providers.

“This in itself might not do much but if it does go to court (a lawsuit was launched Nov. 20), this resolution will support (the local operators),” said Mayor Ron Higgins.

Off road vehicle restriction repealed

A resolution to repeal a section of the Township’s off-road vehicle bylaw that restricts usage on Township roads from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. was passed 4-3 with Coun. Fred Fowler, Vern Hermer, Dep. Mayor Gerry Martin and Mayor Ron Higgins voting to remove the section.

Most of the proponents of ending the restriction felt it is unenforceable anyways.

Fish hut rentals

“I’ve been hearing that there’s a movement under foot to rent ice fishing shacks on Lake Mississagagon,” said Mayor Ron Higgins. “Also Malcolm and Gull.”

Community Development Manager Corey Klatt told Council he’d contacted the MNRF on the matter and “there are no specific regulations preventing it.”

“There are 14 huts in front of my house and they’re not socially distancing,” said Dep. Mayor Gerry Martin.

“There were 15 people fishing pickerel on Marble Lake and they weren’t socially distancing either,” said Coun. Fred Perry. “(And) we’ve had a second case of Covid at the (medical) building in Northbrook.”

(Editors note - The management of the Lakelands Family Health Team subsequently told the News that there are no cases of COVID-19 at their building. There was a case in the spring of 2020, which led to a temporary closure of the clinic at the time. )

“If you see people not socially distancing while they’re fishing, call the OPP,” said Mayor Ron Higgins.

“Or the KFL&A public health unit,” said CAO Cheryl Robson.