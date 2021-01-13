Jan 13, 2021

The cemetery work North Frontenac Historical Society & Archives began in 2019 continues. In April of 2020 the launch of the Cemeteries & Genealogy section of the website www.nfhistorical.com did not go well. The volume of data overwhelmed the site. Two sections Archives and Historical Tours survived; and we invite you to examine these; however, most of the large cemeteries did not remain on the site. Throughout the summer of 2020 NFHSA volunteers and even hired personnel tried to recover the missing data but that was unsuccessful. An alternative format for the cemetery section had to be developed. Phase III of the plan is underway where we will add additional information about individuals buried in each of the cemeteries and where possible insert a photo. Additional information may include: parents’ name, siblings’ names, children’s names, aspects of their life to be shared. Committee members began the changeover in October and will continue throughout the winter to reformat the information for each of the cemeteries. This will be uploaded in stages starting with smaller ones such as Wilbur, St. Mark’s Anglican (Harlowe), Cloyne Pioneer and Donaldson. Contact with community members will be vital as we expand the information section. Committee members would like to hear from you to verify information, provide a photo of a family member and contribute aspects of the person’s life you may want recorded. On the record page, Veterans will have a poppy, children will be identified with a lamb symbol and others with forget-me-nots.

If you have family members buried in any of North Frontenac Cemeteries and are able to provide some help with information or photos, please let Brenda know at (613) 479-2837 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .