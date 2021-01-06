Tammy Watson | Jan 06, 2021

I am excited to report that I have survived my first year of running a full-time Handywoman business, and I love it! I wasn’t sure what to expect, as I’ve never operated my own business before, at least not to this degree. As a certified crochet instructor, I had regular clients I taught. I also sold my crochet creations at several shows around southern Ontario, but that was a sideline - it was something I did to distract myself from my career path as a civil servant, a career path that was slowly killing me. Despite having a pretty cool job with lots of freedom, responsibility, and benefits, I felt trapped and desperate. I referred to my job as the Golden Handcuff. I got to the point though where my health was more important to me than the benefits of the job, and I resigned.

That’s when my wife Mary and I decided to make North Frontenac our permanent home, and I opened Trillium and Maple Woods Handywoman Services. I have always been mechanically inclined, and my mom taught me a healthy work ethic. That combination has guided me to a pretty successful inaugural year. Although I don’t go on roofs or work higher than 12 feet, I have had the opportunity to provide an eclectic array of services including interior and exterior painting, dry wall repair, window washing, toilet replacement, door handle and railing repair and installation, and window blind repair. In addition, I have help build a retaining wall, done lots of yard work - both weekly and single time, blown loads of leaves, and cleared debris. I’ve assembled several pieces of IKEA type furniture, provided outhouse maintenance, and built wood storage stands, planter boxes, picnic tables and benches. Property checks and short-term rental turnover services rounds off the array of services I provided in 2020. I am most excited though about my repeat customers. This has been my ultimate business goal.

All this despite a world-wide pandemic! The pandemic has definitely affected my business and my family. I think I miss hugging people the most, and my twin sons have had to move back home. Although they have helped me with a few jobs here and there, they both choose to work full-time at 3M in Perth. I may have to stop serving cheese soon. My wife Mary requires a hip-replacement and that has been delayed several times thanks to COVID. We hope to have the surgery during the first quarter of 2021 and we look forward to exploring more of North Frontenac once she has unobstructed mobility. Mary is also looking forward to making and bottling some wine at Creative Grapes in Plevna this winter as well as taking on more clients herself in her Personal Support Worker business. Late this summer I was a successful recipient for a Small Business Start-Up Grant awarded by the Kingston Economic Development team. I used that grant money to purchase an iPad Pro for my business, which helps me provide better service. I am able to keep track of my clients, appointments, invoices and communication pretty much anywhere now. Data and cell service is still an issue up this way; however, all levels of government appear committed to bettering this situation. My iPad helps me keep my promise of always returning a message in a timely fashion.

As I start to plan for 2021, I can’t help but be excited! I’m optimistic the current lockdown will get Ontario back in business. I’m not sure if I’ll be making or selling as many picnic tables this year. I take pride in my outdoor furniture; I pay attention to detail when building them - I just don’t slap them together. I keep quality in mind making sure my furniture is comfortable, functional, looks good, and will last. However, if the availability and cost of lumber continues as it has been, then the affordability to make the furniture will be nonexistent. I have already had several inquiries about short-term cottage turnover services for next season. This service was not on my original business plan, but I quickly learned it is a needed service in this growing area, and I have the means to accomplish this task quite proficiently. And I continue to be booked at least 2–4 weeks in advance for my Handywoman jobs. My goal is to continue to be the go to person for the small job - the job that contractors are just too busy to get to, the job that home and cottage owners don’t have the time or means to do themselves. I plan to allocate specific days of the week for this kind of service in 2021, and I am seriously thinking about expanding my business and hiring an employee or two to help me keep up to client demands. So thank you North Frontenac for being a part of a pretty exciting inaugural year.