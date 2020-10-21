Ontario Provincial Police | Oct 21, 2020
Early in January of 2020, officers of the Lennox and Addington (L&A) County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a possible fraud. The individual reported losing approximately $5,000,000 to an investment firm and claimed the money had disappeared without a trace.
The L&A County OPP Crime unit has conducted a lengthy, detailed investigation and has charged Stuart Ian MCLEOD, age 73, of Stouffville Ontario under the Criminal Code with:
Public Mischief sec. 140(1)(c);
- Make a False Statement in Writing sec. 362(1)(c)
- Make a Forged Document sec. 367 ; and,
- Use, Deals, Acts on a forged Document sec. 368(1)(a)
The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Greater Napanee on November 24, 2020.
More Stories
- Pearl's Coronavirus Diary
- South Frontenac Township Oct 20 Meeting
- Don’t get too spooked, but Halloween seems to be a go (with safety advice and restrictions ...)
- Don't Count Your Chickens
- Draft Frontenac County budget includes a 5.5% increase for 2021
- Downtown revitalisation – bringing a government program to life
- Public Assistance Needed To Identify Person Responsible For Graffiti
- Riverhill Farm and Fine Foods
- With Affection, Respect and Many Happy Memories
- Social Justice Movement at NAEC