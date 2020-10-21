Ontario Provincial Police | Oct 21, 2020

Early in January of 2020, officers of the Lennox and Addington (L&A) County Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to a report of a possible fraud. The individual reported losing approximately $5,000,000 to an investment firm and claimed the money had disappeared without a trace.

The L&A County OPP Crime unit has conducted a lengthy, detailed investigation and has charged Stuart Ian MCLEOD, age 73, of Stouffville Ontario under the Criminal Code with:

Public Mischief sec. 140(1)(c);

Make a False Statement in Writing sec. 362(1)(c)

Make a Forged Document sec. 367 ; and,

Use, Deals, Acts on a forged Document sec. 368(1)(a)

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Greater Napanee on November 24, 2020.