Submitted by Pamela Giroux ( Pres. Of Executive) | Sep 23, 2020

We would like to reassure all our loyal followers that it would take more than a pandemic to bring down the final curtain on NFLT. We've lasted 40 years after all! When the lockdown occurred in March we were forced to cancel the Spring production "Kiara's Coming Home". It was a terrible disappointment for Cast and Crew who were looking forward to performing at our new venue, OSO Township Hall. Since then Jeff Siamon, Brian Robertson, Derek Redmond and Art Holloway have been working together negotiating with Township Council and Andy Dillon, Chief Building Official, over installation of our theatre lights. This has been challenging to orchestrate since the Hall ceiling renovations are about to begin.

Traditionally NFLT holds its AGM in May after the Spring production. After a Zoom meeting of the Executive in May a decision was made to postpone the AGM until we had a clearer picture of what was happening with the lockdown in place. During the summer a lot of political negotiating took place between NFLT members of the Executive and Township Council. We now have a working agreement that is satisfactory to all parties thanks to Brian Robertson and Jeff Siamon. It is now time to have our AGM which will be virtual due to Covid 19 protocols. After a Zoom Executive meeting on September 11 the decision was made to hold the AGM on October 5 at 7 p.m. NFLT members who would like to join us for the AGM Zoom are asked to email Jeff Siamon for the contact link This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

We will be performing a virtual reading of a Christmas Carol which we will be taping at the Tichborne Rehearsal Hall in October and require readers.Anyone interested in reading may email Jeff at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .