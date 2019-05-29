Craig Bakay | May 29, 2019

The recent public works managers meetings to discuss Frontenac County’s Waste Management Review were something of an eye-opener for North Frontenac’s Darwyn Sproule.

“Being relatively new, it was a good education for me,” Sproule told North Frontenac Council at its regular meeting Monday morning in Plevna. “I was surprised at the varying operations.”

In his written report to Council, he said: “I found the report provided an effective review of the current operations, differences between the four Townships, potential efficiencies and practical ‘go forward’ initiatives.

“No doubt the study was challenging since our waste operations range from entirely rural with waste sites/transfer stations to rural without any landfills to urban communities with curbside pickup.”

He said there were some “good ideas” to come out of the meetings, such as sharing transport of recyclables and equipment like shredders.

But he also warned there could be big changes coming, especially in post-landfill scenarios.

“Our capacity is something we have to be aware of,” he said. “We may not have any control over it.”

He said the Townships need to work together closely on joint initiatives.

He also said he’s looking for volunteers to staff the re-use centre two half-days a week.

Coun. John Inglis was somewhat critical of the Waste Management Review.

“I see as incremental, rather than visionary,” he said. “There was a County report on energy from waste (and) this does ignore one part of the strategic plan.”

“Some systems require a lot of waste to operate,” Sproule said. “But there are systems that require 24 tons a day, which is what Kingston produces.”

“When I look at this report, it seems to be a short-term solution,” said Coun. Vern Hermer.

“Some things are short-term,” Sproule said. “We used to get paid for much of our recycling but now we’re paying $80/ton to get glass recycled.

“The other thing we’re struggling with is Styrofoam, there’s no market for it.

“But by the same token, we don’t want to change what the public has been used to doing by bringing things in.”

Cost of dying going up

Council amended its Fees and Charges Bylaw to with respect to cemeteries. A lot costs $480.25 for a resident which includes interment rights, care and maintenance and HST. For non-residents the cost is $553.70. For Cremation lots, the cost is $264.42 (residents) and $335.61 (non-residents). Casket internment costs $734.50 and cremation interment $339.

“It’s going to cost us more to die,” said Coun. Vernon Hermer.

“It’s really not that expensive,” said Coun. Fred Fowler.

Will Elvis will be in the building?

When CAO Cheryl Robson brought up a request to use Council Chambers for wedding ceremonies, it caused Coun. John Inglis to quip: “We’re going to be just like Las Vegas.”

Which in turn brought this from Coun. Vern Hermer: “Are you going to dress up like Elvis?”

Higgins seeking efficiency; declares one Small Township deceased

Mayor Ron Higgins gave notice of motion that he intended to ask for a consultant to come in to recommend “efficiencies” in the way the Township goes about things.

When asked is the One Small Township project was “officially dead,” Mayor Ron Higgins replied “yes,” adding that he was returning a substantial “donation” check to the B.C. First Nations group who had intended to invest in it.