Apr 07, 2021

The Township of North Frontenac has closed facilities to the public, until further notice. This includes the following facilities: municipal office, community halls, Ompah Library.

Staff will be working regular scheduled hours and are here to serve you via the telephone or email. Also, the municipal office has a mail slot available at the front entrance to the office.

The Township of Central Frontenac municipal office will remain closed until the provincial restrictions have been lifted and deemed safe to reopen.

Township staff will be reporting for work, and will be available via phone 613-279-2935, or by email, to assist with inquiries, garbage bags purchases, permit applications & payments, deliveries and on-site matters.

Documents and applications can still be submitted on-line or by dropping off at the drop box at the municipal office. All in person meeting requests, for staff, will be attempted through a web base format (ZOOM, WebEx).

Waste sites will still be open as normal, however. Safety precautions are in place at each site. Garbage bags will also be available, for sale, at each site.

Central Frontenac Fire & Rescue will continue, as normal. Council meetings will continue, through Zoom meetings, at their regular scheduled times.

In Addington Highlands Township, the office is open but the township halls are closed. Information about changes to library services for the month of April was still pending on Tuesday morning (April 6). Waste sites remain open.

South Frontenac Township said they were preparing a media release, concerning services, to go out late on Tuesday (April 6).

Emily Caird at the township said that the office has remained open but the township is encouraging residents to use email and phone for their inquiries.

Kingston Frontenac Public Library, which operates branches in Storrington, Sydenham, Hartington, Parham, Sharbot Lake, Arden, Mountain Grove, Plevna, and Cloyne, as well as locations in Kingston, has reverted to curbside pick-up only as of April 3. For further information about services, go to kfpl.ca/library-services/coronavirus-covid-19-updates.