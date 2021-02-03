Feb 03, 2021

Join historian Max Hamon in conversation about his book The Audacity of His Enterprise: Louis Riel and the Métis Nation That Canada Never Was, 1840–1875. Hamon argues that Louis Riel should be equally remembered for his efforts in legal battles, land claims and diplomacy as he is for rebellion. Riel contributed more to the governance of the western frontier than previously thought.

“Louis Riel is among the most studied figures in lands north of the forty-ninth parallel. A member of the Queen’s faculty told me about Max’s book and that’s how this event came together. The image of Riel is often dependent on those writing the history, whether it’s First Nations, Métis, Anglophone, Francophone or Inuit, and interest has only grown since the recent Manitoba 150 commemoration.” said Jake Miller, Programming and Outreach Librarian

Max Hamon served as a Buchanan Postdoctoral Fellow at Queen’s with a research focus on Métis and French cultural history in North America.

The Zoom presentation takes place on February 11 at 7pm. For pages 13 and up. To register, go to https://calendar.kfpl.ca/event/4771805 or go to KFPL.ca and follow the links

Contact Jake miller at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 613-549-8888 ext.3522