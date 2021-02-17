Ontario Provincial Police | Feb 17, 2021

Driver Charged After Collision

On February 10, 2021 shortly after 11:00 p.m. an officer from Frontenac Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) received a report of a collision on Ardoch Road in North Frontenac Township, Ontario.

As a result of the investigation Adrien TURNER, a 24 year old from Sydenham Ontario, was charged with:

Possession of a controlled substance Section 4(1) Controlled Drug and Substance Act

Drive while under suspension Section 53(1.1) Highway Traffic Act (HTA)

Use unauthorized plate Section 12(1)(d) HTA

Fail to apply for permit when becoming owner Section 11(2) HTA

Operate motor vehicle with no insurance Section 2(1)(a) Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act

The accused was released on a promise to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Kingston at a later date to answer to the charges.

Fatal Snowmobile Collision

(SOUTH FRONTENAC, ON) - On February 15, 2021, at approximately 4:30 a.m., officers from the Frontenac Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) along with South Frontenac Fire and Rescue and Frontenac Paramedics were called to a field just off of Milburn Rd, in South Frontenac Township, for a collision involving a snowmobile.

As a result of the collision, the driver Zachary Greenlees, a 22-year-old from Inverary Ontario, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The snowmobile Zachary was operating struck a mound of dirt in the field. Zachary and the passenger were thrown from the machine. Two friends on a separate snowmobile stopped and provided medical care until South Frontenac Fire and Ambulance arrived. The passenger was uninjured.

At this time: speed, alcohol, or drugs are not factors in the collision.