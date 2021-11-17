Nov 17, 2021

The changes keep coming for North Frontenac Little Threatre, but the troop carries on.

Even before being forced to put a stop to live theatre productions in the spring of 2020 because of COVID restrictions, North Frontenac Little Theatre (NFLT) was in the midst of a major change.

Due to changes in the fee structure for community use of Granite Ridge Education Centre, NFLT was working with Central Frontenac Township to make changes to the Oso Hall in Sharbot Lake so it could be used as a theatre space.

Over the last 18 months the hall has undergone a face lift and the NFLT llighting system has been installed.

Last Christmas, NFLT put on a Zoom production of A Christmas Carol, which is still available for viewing, but they have not attempted a live production in the new space as of yet.

That won't change this month, but a live threatrical fundraising event has been in the planning stages for months, and this week the NFLt executive was pleased to confirm that it is a go.

On November 26, starting at 6:30pm, NFLT is presenting an evening of music and food and theatre at the hall, which will remain at half capacity and will also conform to COVID protocols including masking and a double vaccination mandate for attendees.

A very limited number of tickets are available for $20 each. They are available at Cardinal Cafe or by calling 613-808-4411.

Among the entertainment, the Mike Erion's Jazz group will perform, as will Mark Giroux and Adam Parker. There will also be skits, prize draws and a Christmas themed silent auction.

“We have received a tremendous amount of support for our silent auction,” said long-time NFLT Executive member Brian Robertson, “that we decided to put off a lot of it until before or planned spring '22 production when we hope to be able to have more people attending, and we have decided to limit this auction to larger items and Christmas items.”

It has been quite a process for the NFLT to be able to navigate COVID rules and their own concerens about public safety.

“When we started planning this, we did not know what the situation would be in late November, and we have been working with the township, public health, and our own executive until the last minute,” said Robertson.

Public Health hurdles were cleared earlier this months, but concerns about a COVId spike in Kingston have persisted. The Executive met last Friday evening, and noting that the COVID spike has not hit Central Frontenac, and that the event will be a vaccinated only event, the Executive decided to go ahead, but only at half capacity, 60 people including performers and organizers.

The fundraiser is important for NFLT for two reasons. First off, as theatre lovers they are itching to get back in a social sphere, and they are short of cash.

“Not only are our coffers next to empty because of lack of performance revenue due to Covid 19, but due to ongoing expenses surrounding our transition to and establishment in The Oso Community Hall. Even though the Township of Central Frontenac has been overwhelmingly generous in its accommodation of us and even though we received a sizable grant from the Kingston Community Foundation for the installation of the theatre lights, other pressing issues have required additional spending,” said Brian Robertson.

For further information, go to the North Frontenac Little Theatre Facebook page or www.northfrontenaclittletheatre.com