Craig Bakay | Aug 11, 2021

Danka Brewer, Kokum Makwa) has thrown her hat into the ring to become Algonquin Negotiation Representative (ANR)/Chief for the Shabot Obaajiwan First Nation.

“If you hold one position, you hold the other,” she said Saturday while holding a meet-and-greet at Sharbot Lake Beach.

Brewer, 52, is the daughter of Buryl Martin and Paul Timmerman Sr., a 5th generation direct descendant of Chief Francis Sharbot and Susan Mary Nagritte.

She runs Kokum Makwa Cultural Enterprises, providing Traditional Teachings and Artisan Activities and has been an Indigenous Knowledge Facilitator with various school boards for 25 years.

She has held many roles in the community including traditional ceremonial conductor, community secretary, Algonquin language instructor, Matron of Ceremonies for the Nation’s Gathering, member of the Justice Circle, co-coordinator for the Silver Lake Pow Wow, Traditional Knowledge Keeper, as well as being a traditional hand drummer, singer, storyteller and Traditional Women’s Dancer at various events including the Strawberry Moon Festival.

“I’ve had too many people in the community complain to me that there’s no transparency,” she said. “They feel our voice has been silenced and we’re not getting input.

“It’s like all the decisions have already been made by the time we hear about them and there’s not a lot of accountability.”

While she freely admits she hasn’t had much direct experience in treaty negotiation, she has followed the process since discussions began in 1991.

“I know that we’ve signed an agreement in principle and it’s a matter of getting that ratified,” she said. “But the actual process has been going on for 200 years.

“We’re (Algonquins) the most patient people in the world.”

Besides providing more transparency and “bringing the community voice back,” she said she’d like on education, employment and socio-economic development for the community, as well as seeing hunting and fishing rights protected.

“I’d like to see community members reclaim more of their traditions,” she said. “The Chief is supposed to be our spokesperson but people can’t direct if they’re not informed.

“I find that frustrating.”

For example, she said, how many people know what Shabot Obaajiwan even means.

Shabot is for the Sharbot family and Obaajiwan means ‘where the water flows through the rapids (where the causeway is now in Sharbot Lake.

“I’m presenting an alternative in the community,” she said. “If you want change, this is your opportunity.

Mail-in ballots have already gone out for the Aug. 31 election. If you are one of the 475 people eligible to vote, you have until 4 p.m. Aug. 31 to get your ballot in.

Failing that, there will be a polling station at the Sharbot Lake Legion Aug. 31 or there are online ballots at OneFeather. com.

Results will be available Sept. 2.