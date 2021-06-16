Craig Bakay | Jun 16, 2021

Central Frontenac Council is aware of the growing numbers of short-term cottage rentals (STR) popping up on area lakes but Mayor Frances Smith said there isn’t any quick solution at Council’s regular (online) meeting Tuesday.

“(Anything we could do) is not going to help you this summer,” Smith said. “This will take a few months.”

Smith was replying to a delegation and three-page letter from Lori and Jerry White, asking the Township to regulate what they termed “ghost hotels” and the impact they are having on some waterfront communities.

“When we originally purchased our property on Kennebec Lake, there were no STRs in our area,” White said. “Over the last three years, three properties in our neighbourhood have changed ownership and are operating STRs on their properties.

“If these STRs were operating prior to our purchase, we would have never bought the property and moved permanently to Central Frontenac.”

White said they have experienced “numerous incidents in which guests at the rental properties become unruly especially after consuming alcohol all day long” and when they contacted the property owners, they refused to come deal with the unruly renters.

White said he acknowledged that some cottage owners have been renting their properties for years to help pay expenses and taxes but in these recent incidents seem to be for profit operations.

He also questioned that cottage renters contribute to the local economy by shopping and exploring attractions.

“They’re here for the lake experience and rarely leave the property,” he said.

He also questioned the number of guests and wondered at the capacity of septic systems on such properties.

Coun. Bill MacDonald echoed those concerns and said: “if they have too many people and the septic system fails, replacing it would outweigh any profit they made from rentals.”

Coun. Tom Dewey said he’s heard more complaints recently.

“The urban culture has moved into the rural areas,” Dewey said. “I have three lake associations expressing concerns.”

Coun. Victor Heese said it might be time to look at an “accommodation tax” of up to 3 per cent.

Council instructed staff to look into the matter, including what other townships have done regarding STRs.

North Frontenac has been looking at a policy to deal with STRs recently.

Noise Bylaw

Council passed its new noise bylaw Tuesday and CAO/Clerk Cathy MacMunn suggested there are now measures in place to deal with some “existing problems.

“So people should contact the office with complaints about generators, etc.”

Coun. Bill MacDonald was concerned about a provision treating Sundays differently, ie, not allowing noise until after 9 a.m. as opposed to 7 a.m. the rest of the week.

“We passed a bylaw allowing Sunday hunting awhile back,” MacDonald said. “And duck hunters like to be out there at dawn and they’re not going to wait until 9am to shoot ducks.”

MacMunn said that’s one of the reasons there is nothing in the bylaw about shooting firearms.

“Firearms are covered under the hunting regulations,” she said.

Coun. Victor Heese said he agreed with MacDonald and suggested removing Sunday references from the bylaw completely “so we’re not sending the wrong message with a religious flavour.”

Construction value report

Chief Building Official Andy Dillon said that some of the $7,387,246 in construction value to date this year listed in the May construction details report is attributable to more than $900,000 in upgrades to the roof and HVAC system at Land O’Lakes School in Mountain Grove.

“The rest is mostly private homes,” he said.

“I’m very happy to see $900,000 go into the school after the board has been trying to shut it down for years,” said Coun. Victor Heese.

Dillon also said there has been no movement on the old school building in Mountain Grove which the Township would like to sell.

“The old schoolhouse in Crow Lake has first priority,” he said.

Council approved a plan for parking in Godfrey and at White Lake Road for users of the K & P Trail.

“I think we need to have a conversation about traffic calming (speed limits) in those areas,” said Public Works Manager Tyson Myers.

Coun. Tom Dewey noted that there are trails crossing Hwy 62 and other main roads where the speed limit remains at 100 kph.

Myers also said they are testing (free trial) a new asphalt capping material on Crow Lake Road that “the company claims will expand the life of the asphalt 5-7 years.

“It’s similar to what we used on Wagarville Road.”