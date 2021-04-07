SHARBOT LAKE, Ont. (31/03/2021) - Jason Conboy of the Conboy Maple Syrup Farm in Sharbot Lake, replenishes the wood fire of the maple syrup evaporator during production of their sweet product on March 31, while his mother Darlene supervises. “We had a bumper season last year but this year it’s about half which is about an average season,” says Darlene, who lives on the farm with her husband George. George and Darlene have lived on their farm, which used to belong to George’s great-grandfather, for 40 years. Photo by Daniel Geleyn

Daniel Geleyn | Apr 07, 2021

The weather this spring has not proven ideal for maple syrup production, but with dedication and perseverance, Frontenac producers have still been able to have what they qualify as an average season.

“It’s ideal when it’s minus 5 at night and plus 5 in the day but that does not always happen,” says Mel Conboy, from Oso Sweet Maple Syrup Farm in Sharbot Lake. “But it still runs as the sap has to get to the leaves,” he adds.

“While our name ‘Oso Sweet Maple Farm’ is relatively new, our family has been producing maple syrup on our farm for three generations,” says Mel’s wife Joyce. “Each generation learned from the one before, and so syrup season has been part of our lives from the very beginning.”

Mel and Joyce’s son Clayton is a full-time firefighter in Ottawa but he likes helping his dad in the spring as something they can do together. He plans on taking over the farm at some point.

“Like all businesses, we have been impacted by the pandemic with a reduction in tourism sales and bulk sales. We have appreciated our loyal customers who have continued to support us through curbside pick-up throughout the year,” says Joyce.

The Conboy name in the small central Frontenac village of Sharbot Lake has long been associated with maple syrup. It was 1876 when Oso Township granted J. Conboy, great-grandfather of Mel and George Conboy, the parcel of land where George, Mel’s cousin who also produces maple syrup, currently lives with his wife Darlene, just north of Sharbot Lake. The farm has been passed down the generations for the last 145 years, and the production of maple syrup has been part of the farm since the beginning.

“Now I have four sons and seven grandchildren, with one more in the oven, so that is six generations now,” says George Conboy.

George and Darlene have been living and working on their farm for over 40 years. They get help from their four sons and their grandchildren as well. Jason Conboy, one of their sons, is in charge of the boiling operations while his brothers help when they can.

“I’ve been doing this for 37 years,” says the 37 year-old Jason with a grin. “I expect we’ll get another couple runs this year before we’re done.”

“We had a bumper season last year but this year it’s about half which is about an average season,” says Darlene.

Normally during the first weekend in April, both farms host visitors to visit the facilities and enjoy many maple syrup products but it was cancelled last year and again this year due to the pandemic.

“It’s too bad it’s cancelled again this year, (but) it’s for the best I think,” says a resigned George.

“Taking part in Maple Weekend over the years has given us the opportunity to showcase our farm and provide tours and information to the many guests who attended. COVID-19 has made it impossible to offer this event for the past two years but we hope for its return once the pandemic is under control,” says Joyce at the Oso Sweet Maple Farm.

Despite the negative impact of the pandemic, it is clear that producing maple syrup is a family tradition that will continue to thrive in the Conboy family.

“We love working in nature, creating the first taste of spring and looking forward to visits and interaction with customers and community members. There is a feeling of accomplishment and camaraderie, knowing that our contribution adds to the success of this community,” says Joyce.

“Everyone in the family has a role to play in our syrup operation. With the help of technology, the grace of nature, and lots of hard work, we are excited to provide an excellent quality product for our customers,” she adds.

“It’s like the first taste of spring, says Mel Conboy. “It gets in your blood a little bit. When you do it that long, you get to look forward to it.”