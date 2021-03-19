Jeff Green | Mar 19, 2021

(Update to this story - Central Frontenac Township has closed its office temporarily because there are staff working in the office who are associated with LOLPS)

Late on Friday afternoon, (March 19) the Limestone District School Board put out a press release announcing the closure of Land O'Lakes Public School (LOLPS) in Mountain Grove, until April 6, because of the COVID-19 outbreak in the school

“KFL&A Public Health has been notified that a second student at Land O’Lakes Public School has tested positive for COVID-19 bringing the current number of positive cases at the school to three.

“As a result, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore has directed that the entire school will close for two weeks to help control further spread. The school will remain closed until Tuesday, April 6, 2021.

“Furthermore, all students who attend Land O’Lakes Public School, all riders of Bus 583, [including some students who attend Granite Ridge Education Centre in Sharbot Lake] and all staff who worked at Land O’Lakes Public School any time from March 8 to March 19, 2021 and their household contacts must self-isolate until they hear otherwise. This includes all families of staff and students who are already isolating. Families will receive more information in the coming days with additional public health guidance.”

A testing clinic will take place at LOLPS on Sunday, March 21 or the LOLPS community and their families. After being tested, they are being told to return home and wait for further instructions.

The circumstances leading to the shutdown began to unfold on Monday (March 15) Monday, when the Limestone Board revealed that a staff member at the school had tested positive.

At that time, students in one of the classes at the school were informed that they needed go home and enter isolation. A pop-up COIVID-19 testing clinic took place Monday afternoon in the school parking lot for those children.

LOLPS is a small, rural school with numerous multi-grade classes, more so this year as there are a number of students who are learning virtually from a member of the LOLPS teacher who has been assigned to the Limestone Board Virtual Learning department. Although the school remained open all week, attendance was very light, as few as 10 students according to reports from parents.

On Wednesday (March 17) after one student had tested positive, an outbreak was declared by the Limestone Board and KFLAPH, but the school still remained open.

On Thursday afternoon (March 18) Dr. Moore said, during a media call, that 3 people at LOLPS had tested positive, at LOLPS, two staff members and one student. Dr. Moore said that the test results from a pop-up test clinic at the school on Monday had all come back negative thus far. He added that the students who had tested negative would need to be tested again, “in 5 to 7 days” before they would be free and clear of any potential infection at the school.

The Frontenac News sought clarification later on Thursday about the 3 individuals who had tested positive, and KFLAPH confirmed via email that one of the staff members included in the 3 is a staff member who is currently working as a virtual educator.

The News also sought clarification about a possible risk to students from Granite Ridge Education who use bus route 583, which ferries students from the Arden and Mountain Grove region to LOLPS, and then carries on to Granite Ridge Education Centre (GREC) in Sharbot Lake each day. KFLAPH said, via email "there is no risk to the Granite Ridge Education Centre in Sharbot Lake busses."

All of that changed on Friday, when KFLAPH learned that a second student had tested positive. The News has not been able to confirm whether that student was bused to school on route 583.

In their release on Friday, the Limestone Board said: "In the interests of maintaining privacy, the board will not identify individuals that have tested positive for COVID-19. The school and board are working with KFL&A Public Health to identify cohorts of students, staff and others who may have been in close contact with the COVID-19 positive people at school. Not all students or staff will be affected by a positive case.

"KFL&A Public Health, the school and board are taking all necessary steps to prevent further spread of the virus both in the school and the community. As always, the health and safety of students, staff and the school community remain our priority.

The Limestone Board said on Friday that there are 7 current cases of COVID-19 associated with schools in the Board, including cases at schools in Kingston. In Central Frontenac, the township where LOLPs is located, there have been 7 confirmed cases announced between Saturday, March 13 and Friday, March 19.

On a related note, a staff member at the Frontenac News has been ordered into isolation because of family members who take bus 583. The Frontenac News offices will remain closed to the public until further notice, as a precautionary measure. The March 25 edition of the Frontenac News will come out, as normal.