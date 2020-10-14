Craig Bakay | Oct 14, 2020

Despite two public meetings regarding amendments to the Township Zoning Bylaw, a delegation from Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority and buying three trucks, Central Frontenac Council managed to whiz through its regular (online) meeting Tuesday afternoon in an hour and eighteen minutes.

The Zoning Bylaw amendments were required to change the Verona Animal Hospital property to be changed to residential usage from commercial and to allow for a chip truck at 24719 Hwy 7 (beside Connections Adult Learning).

Megan Rueckwald, manager of community planning, who administered the public meetings on the Zoning Bylaw amendments, told Council that the Ministry of Transportation had no objections to the chip truck.

There was one letter of concern about the chip truck, from Tom Corneil and Joanne McCullough citing traffic, garbage, scavenging animals and noise.

The applicant, Chris Charlebois addressed those concerns saying that he planned to apply to the MTO for reduced speed limits and/or a turning lane to alleviate traffic and/or noise. He said he was also cognizant of the need to mitigate garbage and planned to use “multiple sturdy receptacles with signage” and was in the process of “sourcing” biodegradable containers and cutlery.

Coun. Victor Heese picked up on that suggested that biodegradable packaging might be included in a bylaw currently in the works to regulate such things as chip trucks.

“I know that they’re a little more expensive but perhaps we might inform our neighbouring municipalities of our intentions and ask that they do something similar so that there is a level playing field,” Heese said.

As far as the former Verona Animal Hospital on Westport Road near Godfrey goes, Rueckwald said the change is allow residential use of the property and while it’s slightly smaller than what would normally be required, it was smaller than what would normally have been required for a commercial business such as an animal hospital anyways and that was allowed.

• • •

Council approved the purchase of one 3500 single wheel extended cab pickup from Gananoque Chev for $43,961 (excluding HST) and two 3500 single wheel extended cab trucks from the same supplier for $87,922 (excluding HST).

Mayor Frances Smith asked if there was any reason they didn’t just write out a request for quotation for three trucks and Public Works Manager Tyson Myers replied that he was hoping they could get one truck off the lot and as such have it delivered before the end of this year. But, he said, it’s more likely that the first truck won’t be delivered until 2021.

The first truck will likely be paid for from reserves so as not to impact the 2020 budget and the second two will be budgeted to 2021.

• • •

Mississippi Valley Conservation Authority General Manager Sally McIntyre addressed Council thanking them for endorsing its motion to have the provincial government return to funding half of the Authority’s capital projects ($1.3 million for Shabomeka Lake Dam and $1.5 million for Kashwakamak Lake Dam) as well as giving an update on the Authority’s interim financial plan and long-term strategic plan.

• • •

Manager of Development Services/CBO Andy Dillon reported that the ceiling has been removed in Oso Hall and the NFLT has begun installing hangers for their lights.

He also reported that there were “a few surprises” when work began.

“There were a couple of plates rotted out from previous leaks that had to be replaced and some framing around windows and doors that had to be fixed,” he said.

“These old buildings,” said Mayor Frances Smith. “You never know what you’re dealing with until you get them apart.”

Coun. Sherry Whan asked Dillon what all the “materials” at the former Hinchinbrooke Public School were for.

“Those are bleachers and picnic tables for the ballfields,” Dillon said. “They’ve been moved to the Parham fire Hall for assembly.”

• • •

Coun. Bill MacDonald said he felt just like U.S. Vice-President Mike Pence at the recent debate, reporting that there was a housefly buzzing around and landing on his head.

MacDonald was more prepared than the VP, he said, showing the meeting the green fly-swatter he was wielding.

• • •

Mayor Frances Smith reported that Central Frontenac was one of only 15 municipalities (out of 444) to get its financial returns in on time.

“We don’t get anything for that except honorable mention but congratulations to Treasurer Michael McGovern anyway,” Smith said.