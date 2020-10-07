W.A Willis | Oct 07, 2020

If you haven't already, you can read part 1 here.

Life begins in Sharbot Lake

Bob began his work in the first week of 1989 in Sharbot Lake as owner/manager of a service station in what is his current location. According to Bob Olmstead, 81, who knew Bob Basra from the beginning and has maintained a good relationship, the service station was originally a B/A, later becoming Gulf, and finally, under Bob, becoming a Petro Canada station. Olmstead had apprenticed as a mechanic under Joe Vinkle, beginning in 1960 when it was a B/A station, and worked under Joe until 1968. By then Olmstead had his mechanics license, and was able to operate on his own, running the place from 1968-1976. It was then passed over to Bob Demetro, who ran it until Bob Basra took over in early 1989. Basra got rid of the service station, with no more service for car repairs, and ran it as a gas station, with he and his wife pumping gas from dawn until late into the night. Murray Middleton of Sharbot Lake says he marvelled at this husband and wife team, as they maintained this heavy schedule, and raising three kids in the process. Olmstead’s comments about Bob Basra included the familiar, “If he doesn’t have it, he will make sure to order it and is true to his word for whatever he commits to.” In fact, just some time before, Olmstead had come looking for a lawnmower blade which Basra didn’t have. Basra asked for the make and model, and true to his word, ordered it and had it in the store for Olmstead to pick up. Such was the service offered and received, and it is what keeps customers coming back. There were no brush-offs or pretense, with Basra going the extra mile to help, even when it wasn’t convenient and of no economic advantage.

The decision to abandon the garage was due to technical changes in the industry. Garages and mechanical shops were hit with the shift to electronic ignitions, creating a huge challenge for small garage operators. Bob found a way through it, as he began testing different products and offerings, leading to a discernment of the needs of the community and making himself available to fill these needs through his retailing arm, relatively small at the beginning.

Business expansion

In 1993, the restaurant next door was acquired, which Bob and his wife never operated, leading to a merger of the two buildings. It also included an expansion from one pump island to two. This transition all occurred leading up to the ’98 Ice Storm and was a very challenging time for Bob and also the community. As Jeff Green puts it, Bob found a way to turn compassion to long term business advantage, and this was most clearly displayed through his actions during the ’98 Ice Storm. Jeff notes that the community was without power for ten days, and it was Bob who provided the candles and batteries and whatever else, selling these at below normal prices when he could have done the opposite. This has made Jeff a loyal customer, twenty-two years later. As Bob describes it, during the Ice Storm many were without power, but he wasn’t, and was in a position to help. This gave him opportunity to assist the community through the loan of generators, the hand pumping of fuel for emergency services, and the active maintenance of essential stocks for the community’s survival. Where possible, Bob did his part.

Part of the service station transition was the shift from full service to self service, and Bob found his way through this. In 2010, the gas service was shifted from the front of the building to the west side, leaving us with what we know today as an efficient, well managed, and extensive operation of gas and merchandising through the General Store.

One of the amenities at the General Store is its clean and accessible washroom. There are no offending signs, telling us this is for customers only, but a sense of welcome and helpfulness. Any question on a stock item is usually answered with being led to the proper aisle, and shown the choices, often extensive and reasonably priced. The store is set up with a software package that supports an average sized convenience store, but Bob’s inventory is easily three times what the package can handle. Instead, the inventory is tracked manually and with some items, Bob is not able to keep track of how long the stock has remained on hand and doesn’t really know how frequently it turns over. From a business perspective, Bob’s carrying cost for his inventory must be heavy, tempting him to reduce his offerings and rely on a “pay as you order” system. Bob doesn’t do that. If he doesn’t have what you want, he will immediately find out if he can get it, and tell you when it will be expected in, not asking for a deposit. I discovered this as I was building my garden fence, and in need of fencing wire. There had been a ‘run’ on all garden related products this spring and Bob also had problems sourcing materials, particularly those coming out of China. He was able to access the fence wire and I got what I needed. Every other retailer I tried was sold out. I also was looking for a metal post pounder, and saw one advertised in a big box flyer for about $60. I jumped in my car and bought it. Returning home, as I passed Bob’s store, I decided to look in and see what he had. Sure enough, the post pounder was there, but for $38. Ouch! As a result, I have learned to check at Bob’s first before I buy anything of a hardware nature, saving me time, money and travel.

A business built on hard work

It is clear from those who know Bob that he and his wife got to where they are through hard work. Before the gas pumps were changed to self-service, they worked the pumps from dawn to well into the night, and it was nothing short of a long slog, measured in decades. To see what they have today, it is easy to forget that it came through this hard work, coupled with foresight and excellent business acumen.

Success usually comes through the school of hard knocks. When asked what was the key lesson he learned over the years, Bob replied that it was not being afraid of trying anything new and unfamiliar. It was this that led him to try different things, with some working out and others failing, but each helping him to find his way forward to the wide range of products he offers today, maybe like a mini Walmart on Highway 7, but with one big difference: Bob and his staff know where everything is!

Murray Middleton, 80, mentioned above, has seen a lot of businesses come and go, and experienced the ups and downs of Sharbot Lake’s economy, once a bustling town in the horse and buggy era. According to Murray, the two good things that happened to Sharbot Lake in his lifetime were the arrival of Mike Dean’s grocery store, and of course, Bob Basra. As Murray put it, Bob was a God-send to the community.

Murray operated a dump truck service, providing landfill, and would often buy his gas from Bob. Some time after Bob had moved to the community, Murray was asked to deliver landfill to the gas station site. Arriving in his truck, he asked Bob where he wanted the fill dumped, and Bob pointed to an area adjacent to the building. Murray backed up his truck, ready to dump his load, and hadn’t gone very far when suddenly the back right wheel sunk deep into the ground. Murray jumped out of the truck and discovered he had driven over the septic tank and had sunk deep into it. When Murray inquired if Bob knew where the septic system was, Bob told him he didn’t know. Murray told him, “Well, now you know!” There were no hard feelings and they became good friends.

A good man to work for

Murray has observed Bob over the years and what stands out is his integrity, business ability, and willingness to serve the community. He has a ‘no nonsense’ approach, and holds his staff to a high standard. At the same time, Bob was not someone to be pushed around, especially if he witnessed anyone mistreating his staff. He could respond with a firmness especially when others were being mistreated.

This brings us to Bob’s staff. Sabrina has worked for Bob since 2012 and she writes:

“I’ve been with the Basra family since 2012, working along side of them in the store and they have become my second family. On a personal level, they are the greatest, kindest, fun loving, caring family you will ever meet. On a professional level it is still the same.

As to Bob, I could not ask for a better boss, he has shown me so many different things in the world right from behind the cash and so many different perspectives that I would of never thought of. He makes you think and makes you strive for the best you can be and than he makes you reach for more.

He is (and I can only speak here for myself) a kind, compassionate, caring man. He treats everyone like he would like to be treated. He is friendly and knows everything about everyone’s family and wants to genuinely know how ‘so and so’ is doing. And truthfully it just blows me away with the ‘ins and outs’ of daily life of our so many customers and he keeps them all straight!!! I do well to remember their vehicles let alone their names.

He is understanding of anything that pops up in family life and works through it with you and helps support with whatever you are going through at that time. I have never once doubted ever going to Bob with a concern of mine even if it’s personal. He will talk me through it and let me hash it out, and eventually I see the answer I’m looking for and truthfully, he already knows it.

I could go on and on about how great he is but if anyone has really had the time to sit down and get to know and talk to him, well they already know this. He is a very fine boss and a very fine man.”

Sabrina’s words come at a time when workplace abuse is in the news, where it is not uncommon to hear of those with power and authority misusing it. Temptation to become kings in our own little kingdom is huge, especially when we think we don’t have anyone to answer to except ourselves and our consciences. Bob has not succumbed to this temptation.

Helpful to seniors and the handicapped

Grace Wilby, a Sharbot Lake senior, notes that Bob is a special person, someone who is respectful, considerate, and helpful, especially to those in need, including the seniors and handicapped. She says she can show up at the gas bar and still receive service, with Bob personally coming out to pump gas for her. He has always been like that, and he is never too busy to help. This has occurred over the decades he has been part of the community, and he has never changed, even as he has grown his business, and achieved some measure of success. She also notes what we have already heard, “If he doesn’t have what you need, he will order it, and he always keeps his word.” Interestingly enough, the one review on the company website says the same thing.

I am not from this community and when I began researching this story I was asked point blank: who are you and why are you writing this story? I could answer it was only because of what I experienced of Bob. As I reflect on the little I know of him, I have wondered about all he has been through. He doesn’t dwell on the negative, making no mention of the many business setbacks due to changing circumstances, technological changes and whatever else. Most of all, he doesn’t talk about the fact that small business failures in Canada, being what they are, make it one of the most difficult environments for someone to survive in, let alone thrive, and provide for a family.

2020: forty one years of operation

The year 2020 represents forty-one years of operation and not only has he thrived, he has succeeded as an example to all small business owners, not through gouging, or taking advantage of others, but through taking his place in a community and remaining a useful, helpful part. That is why my heart was filled with joy, as I listened to the story about Bob in the Canadian Tire earlier this summer.

At 73, Bob shows no signs of slowing down. Yes, he has his family to lean on, and faithful employees such as Sabrina, but he still makes his appearance, opening the store first thing in the morning (most days 6 a.m.), and manning the cash until his employees arrive. I am told he has a renewed interest in gardening, taking him back to his roots in Northern India, as he explores food sustainability from his own hand. Bob is a survivor, and from him we can all learn some lessons as we face an uncertain future amidst the threat of COVID-19 and whatever else it brings. As we enter this season of Thanksgiving, we can be thankful for neighbours like Bob.