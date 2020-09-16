Mimi Antoine | Sep 16, 2020

After a forced closure due to COVID-19, we are re-opening. On behalf of the executive, I would like to extend our appreciation for your patience during this hiatus. While a temporary break was necessary, we are excited to return and open our doors to the public. These are different times.

Our fall supper will commence on Friday, September 18, with Roast Beef. COVID-19 protocols are in place for distancing, table seating, hand sanitizers, registering in a the door, and masks are to be worn while not sitting at your table. A lit of Friday night suppes will be inserted into the Frontenac News’ September 17 issue.

In these unprecedent4ed times, Senior’s Week of September 21 will not be celebrated with our usual senior’s bingo and supper. The Legion executive is looking at an alternative so that we can celebrate seniors. Stay tuned.

Also, the Legion is working wit KFL&A to ensure we follow all protocols. This includes permission to commence regular Wednesday afternoon euchre. As soon as we are given the green light we will continue with this afternoon of fun.

Unfortunately, due to these times, the regular Legion general meetings held the first Wednesday of each month are still on hold until we are given permission to resume.

Updates will be provided as received.