Craig Bakay | Sep 16, 2020

Addington Highlands Council decided to form a working group consisting of two councillors and two staff members to look into the “growing problem” of people camping out at boat launches and on shoreline road allowances at its regular meeting held online Tuesday.

Marianne Plumb, vice-president of the Skootamatta District Ratepayers Association, an organization of more than 200 people, appeared as an online delegation before Council and said that camping on municipally-owned shoreline road allowances and especially the boat launch at Hughes Landing Road has been “increasing at an alarming rate for the past three or four years.

“On the Labour Day weekend, there were three camping vehicles parked at the boat launch and they had generators that powered search lights and loud music.”

She said there have also been campers around Pringle and Sheldrake Lakes.

She said the association was asking for a new bylaw specifically banning camping on municipal property, replacement of no camping signs she said have gone missing and some sort of protocol for members to report such campers when they appear.

She said there has even been a dock installed on one such camp site.

Dep. Reeve Tony Fritsch said the problem isn’t confined to the Skootamatta area.

“Just last evening I had a call from a ratepayer on the very same issue,” he said. “It’s happening around Mallory and Brown’s Lakes as well.”

While agreeing that there seems to be a problem, Reeve Henry Hogg said: “I don’t think this is anything we can solve today.

“Some of the camping is on Crown Land and the municipality doesn’t have any jurisdiction over that (and) 75 per cent of our municipality is Crown Land.”

He said enforcing a no camping bylaw would be a problem.

“The Township doesn’t have anybody on staff outside of working hours that could field such calls,” he said. “And I know setting something up will cost a lot of money.”

Trunk or treat

Council approved the use of the parking lot/outdoor rink in Flinton for the third annual Trunk or Treat Event on Halloween.

Organizers said they will set up an entrance and exit to control the number of participants allowed in at any one given time as well as a contact tracing station to document the names and numbers of parents and trick-or-treaters in case of a covid outbreak.

“This is an annual even they have here in Flinton and I support it,” said Coun. Helen Yanch,

Day of Safety

Council approved the use of the community hall in Flinton for Land O’Lakes Community Services to hold a “day of safety” event for women with an OPP officer and martial artist facilitating on Tuesday, Oct. 20 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Susan Andrew-Allen said they have received a small grant from the Canadian Women’s Foundation to hold the event and would like to “stretch that as far as we can.”

Council gave its permission and waived the $125 hall rental fee.

“They had originally asked to use the skating rink but it could be a little chilly in October so we suggested it might be more appropriate to hold it inside,” said CAO/Clerk Christine Reed.

Cannabis growing operation

Following receipt of a call to action on illegal cannabis growing operations from the Municipality of Tweed, Council decided to endorse its motion and send out a similar letter to all municipalities in Ontario.

“It was interesting to get Tweed’s letter after the round table we had on cannabis,” said Reeve Henry Hogg. “From what I’ve heard, this is quite widespread and maybe if we all stand up together, we won’t have the problems we’ve been having.”

Enbridge

Following a letter from Enbridge Energy asking for suggestions of charitable organizations that could use monetary donations due to lack of fundraising opportunities during the pandemic, Council instructed staff to contact Enbridge thanking them for the offer and asking what sort of scope the donations would take.

“Is it $5 or $5,000?” said Reeve Henry Hogg. “The two food banks are obvious but the two Lions Clubs have commitments they haven’t been able to raise funds for as well as the rec committees and community services.”