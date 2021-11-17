Wilma Kenny | Nov 17, 2021

Strategic Plan Update, Long Range Financial Plan and Organizational Development

In preparation for planning the 2022 budget, most of this meeting was discussion and follow-up from an earlier day-long Staff/Council planning workshop at which the following themes had emerged: Core Services/Levels of Service; Seniors/Age-Friendly; Housing; By-law Enforcement; Customer Service/Satisfaction; Organizational Capacity; Facilities/Amenities/Programming; Defining Regional Leadership; Economic Development/Beautification. Underlying much of the discussion was the concept of “a changing Township in a changing world.”

Of particular relevance is the current Township survey asking residents for their ideas and suggestions for next year’s budget. It’s available on the Township website, or in paper form at the Township Offices.

Board/Committee Vacancies

Council agreed that appointments to the various boards and committees which were previously held by former Deputy Mayor Pat Barr should be considered after her vacant Council seat has been filled so the newly appointed Council member can be be included in this process. Barr represented South Frontenac Council on the Rideau Valley Conservation Authority, the Heritage Committee and the Recreation & Leisure Facilities Committee.

Parking on Sydenham Mill Street

Kerry and Bill Arthur, owners of Sydenham Pet and Farm Supply, have written to Council suggesting that they consider making the parking spaces along Mill Street between Cross Street and Trousdale’s Store into limited duration during business hours. As well as the Arthurs’ store, the drug store and the post office all have frequent short-term customers. Both Sleeth and Sutherland supported the idea: it was referred to the Director of Technical Services, to look into the next steps: consultation with neighbours, signage, enforcement, etc, and report back.