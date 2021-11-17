Nov 17, 2021

Members of the South Frontenac Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Auxiliary OPP and students from the St. Lawrence police foundations program have join up in partnership with the Southern Frontenac Community Services Corporation (SFCSC), to have a "Stuff the Cruiser" food drive.

The event will take place on Saturday November 27, 2021 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the parking lot of Foodland in Sydenham.

Donations of all non-perishable items and cash donations will be accepted and will remain within the local community. The cash donations are important as they are used to buy fresh food and basic hygiene products.

Please take the opportunity to support others in the community by donating to your local food bank.