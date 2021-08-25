Wilma Kenny | Aug 25, 2021

South Frontenac is planning to construct a new Storrington firehall to replace the existing one, and the currently unused #9 hall. The proposed location is on Battersea Road just north of the Sandhill Cemetery on property currently zoned as ‘Quarry’, and abuts a licensed pit and quarry being worked by G. Tackaberry & Sons Construction. (Two other quarries are in the near vicinity.) In order for the firehall to be constructed, approximately 1.5 hectares (3.7 acres) will need to be rezoned Community Facility (CF).

Planner Christine Woods’ report lists two main policy themes that apply to the proposed rezoning: (1) sustaining communities by providing necessary public service facilities (e.g. fire hall), and (2) protecting mineral aggregate resources for long-term use. In other words, it is the Township’s responsibility to “protect aggregate material from sterilization through the establishment of not compatible land uses.”

In a letter delivered on the date of this meeting, Tackaberry’s state that they feel that current quarry operations and the proposed rezoning and fire hall construction are compatible, provided that the Township issue a letter signed by the CAO and the Director of Development Services acknowledging Tackaberry’s operations and ensuring they will not be adversely impacted by the establishment of the fire hall in the future; ie, that no permanent offices or staff will be located at the site, and no programming or community events will be held at the location during quarry operation hours. They also ask that the Township recognize their forthcoming application to increase the extraction area of the nearby Gilbert Quarry through a major amendment application to the Ministry of Northern Development, Mines, Natural Resources and Forestry that will see the extraction area increased to the existing licence limits with standard ARA setbacks.

Director Dodds assured Council that although there needs to be further discussion with Tackaberry’s, she felt this response was positive and presented no insurmountable issues. There were no other questions or comments from the public: a more detailed report and recommendations will be brought to a future meeting.

Treasury Department Reports

Treasurer Louise Fragnito presented several reports requiring funding authorization by Council; these were granted.

- An additional $7,384 from the Facilities Reserve for replacement of the Keeley Road Admin Office Windows. The market price had gone up since the budget was passed, and additional remediation work was needed in relation to asbestos.

The oil tank at the Sydenham Fire Hall has been tagged by the service provider and the current tank can’t be refilled. The quoted cost to replace the tank is $5,276.74. “Is it gold plated, at that price?” asked Sleeth. Fragnito explained that it had to be an oversized tank, for it feeds two furnaces.

The 2021 budget included approval for a large format scanner in the amount of $15,000. Quotes received through Frontenac Municipal Information Services, (SF’s contracted IT) shows total cost excluding the rebatable HST to be $16,500. The model selected will ensure that both new and old documents can be scanned to a digital format. It will also be able to accommodate various sizes up to 42” wide.

Public Services also recommended awarding tenders for snow removal at facilities, fire halls and water access points for fire services. These were awarded on a per event basis, for a 1-year period, with an option for two 1-year extensions: none of the rates have increased over the prior contracts. Successful bidders were: P. Snider, J&J Landscaping, Brian Larmon, TW patching and McNichols Const. Ltd.

Open Farms 2021: Sale and Service of Alcohol

Council approved the sale and service of alcoholic beverages at Centennial Park in Harrowsmith from 11:00 am – 4:00 pm on September 11th & 12th, 2021, subject to a suitable agreement being entered into with Harrowsmith Brewing Company. This will be for a small trial ‘beer garden’.

Administrative Monetary Penalties (ie: Enforceable Fines)

Council has directed staff to improve the enforcement of municipal by-laws as one of their Strategic Plan initiatives. A significant portion of the Clerk’s time is taken up with by-law enforcement from the initial receipt of complaints, directing complaints to the appropriate departments, processing orders to comply, and working with Frontenac Municipal Law Enforcement to track and achieve compliance. Currently, enforcement of by-laws by way of fines or other prosecution can only be performed under the Provincial Offences Act which limits the amount that can be set for fines, and involves such a lengthy and costly process for appeals and prosecutions that the Township often does not fully enforce many infractions and/or the fines provide an insufficient deterrent. Fines are too often seen as ‘the price of doing business.’

Administrative Monetary Penalties is a recommended alternative civil mechanism for enforcing compliance which has been gaining popularity with municipalities. For example, the current “trailer” by-law has an associated fine of $300.00 for non-compliance that would have to be processed through Provincial Court. If the AMP By-law is passed, a schedule could be attached that would fine the property owner $500.00 initially plus an additional per day charge for each day the illegal trailer has not been removed, with the initial fine and associated penalties being added to the tax roll if not paid by the date specified.

Although use of AMPS may initially result in higher penalty revenues it is expected to promote greater compliance and act as a deterrent to recurring infractions. Court costs would be substantially reduced for both appellants and the Township.

“Good!’ said Ruttan; “We’re finally taking ownership!”

Council approved By-law 2021- 44, being a by-law to impose Administrative Monetary Penalties on violations of municipal by-laws.