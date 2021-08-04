Aug 04, 2021

On July 15th, 2021, a partial road failure occurred on Hinchinbrooke Road just north of Silver Rock Lane at Spring Lake. As a result, and in the interest of public safety, the road has been closed to all vehicular and pedestrian traffic until further notice.

The Township has hired a geotechnical engineering expert to complete an assessment of the site prior to any remedial work being started. The geotechnical engineer was actively engaged on design work for the repair of the crossing this past week and the Township anticipates beginning remediation efforts in mid-August.

“We understand the inconvenience this has caused for residents and regular travellers of Hinchinbrooke Road. The Township remains committed to finding the quickest resolution possible, while still ensuring public safety,” said Mayor Ron Vandewal.

Residents are reminded that the road remains unsafe for use and that no should cross the barriers that have been put in place. Additional questions about the closure can be directed to Troy Dunlop, Manager of Technical Services and Infrastructure at 613-376-3027 ext. 4331 or via email to This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

The Township appreciates the public’s patience and cooperation at this time. More information will be available in late August 2021 regarding the re-opening of Hinchinbrooke Road.