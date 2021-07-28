Jul 28, 2021

Get hooked on New Leaf Links biggest virtual fundraiser ever in support of programs for adults living with developmental and physical disabilities.

45 prizes valued over $9,000 to be won! The first three grand prizes all include bottles of wine among other prises (50 for grand prize 1, 3- for grand prize 2 and 20 for grand prize 3, and grand prize 4 includes a Pit Boss Pellet grill. All of the grand prizes are valued at over $850.

The next 41 prizes have values ranging from $300 to $100. Check out our New Leaf Link Facebook page for a full list of prizes.

Registration for Wine Survivor will be held from August 1 to August 20. 350 tickets will be sold at $60 each to enter the elimination raffle draw. The ticket price includes one elimination buy-back for a second chance should your ticket be drawn in the elimination rounds.

Starting August 1, tickets can be purchased on our website (www.newleaflink.ca) by credit card or PayPal with tickets emailed to the purchaser on receipt of payment. A limited number of tickets will be available for cash purchase.

Using the online platform “Wheel of Names”, all entrants can watch early-bird, elimination and prize draws using the New Leaf Link Facebook Page. Names and ticket numbers will be posted on the page.

EARLY-BIRD DRAW: August 8 – Every ticket sold by August 8 at 6pm will be included in an early bird draw to take place that day at 7pm. There will be one winner for this draw, and this ticket will be re-entered for the following draws.

ELIMINATION DRAWS: August 21 - August 27

This is where it gets a bit complicated. The thing to remember is you do not want your name to be drawn at during these draws. Each night, half of the names that are still in the competition will be pulled. Every name that is pulled is one step closer to elimination, and once a name is pulled twice, it is eliminated. The draws will continue until only 45 names are left.

Prize Draw August 28

On August 28, the prize draws will take place with the 45 remaining tickets, Still, you may not want your name to be drawn until as late as possible in the evening, as the prizes are being awarded in reverse order, from #45 to #5. The last four surviving names will be drawn to win the grand prizes, and the final Wine Survivor will win grand prize #1, which 50 Bottles of Wine ($1000), a Stand Up Patio Wood Cooler ($192), a $100 LCBO Gift Card ($100), and a $100 Beer Store Gift Card ($100). Value $1392.

The whole thing sounds more complicated than it is. All people need to know is they can purchase $60 tickets on the NeLL website starting August 1st, and check NeLL Facebook page on August 8 to see if they have one an early bird prize, and starting at 7pm on August 20 to see if they have Survived each night, leading up the prize winning night on August 28.

All Wine Survivor participants will be notified via email of the results of each draw. Posts will also be made on the New Leaf Link Facebook Page.

Entrants must be 19 years or older and a resident of Ontario to play New Leaf Link Wine Survivor.

Good luck to all entrants, and thanks for supporting New Leaf Link!