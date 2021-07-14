Melissa Elliott of the Verona ATV Club cleaning at the trailhead in Verona

Submitted by the Verona ATV Club | Jul 14, 2021

The Verona ATV Club has received money for the last two seasons from a charity with an odd name and an odder history. Unsmoke Canada Cleanups is a grant-giving program established in 2020 through a partnership between The Great Outdoors Fund and Unsmoke Canada.

The Great Outdoors Fund is a non-profit dedicated to generating voluntary funding from the private sector to assist public agencies like Central Lake Ontario Conservation and their non-profit partners in keeping the great outdoors healthy and open for the benefit and enjoyment of people of all ages, abilities, and socio-economic backgrounds.

Unsmoke Canada is an initiative of Rothmans, Benson & Hedges (RBH) to help rid Canada of cigarettes by 2035. Rothmans, Benson & Hedges recognizes its responsibility to be stewards of its products and is committed to encouraging and enabling society to reduce litter globally. This is the second year of giving for the Unsmoke Canada Cleanup sponsored by Philip Morris International Sustainability and Community Lead at Phillip Morris International.

A couple of weeks ago, 25 ATV club volunteers were out cleaning up the trail between Verona and Sharbot Lake.

“Unsmoke funds covered all the supplies we needed for trail clean up – rakes, gloves, bags, shovels and food and drink for all the volunteers, plus the clubs have been able add two bathrooms along the trail for user use; one behind Muddy Waters in Verona and one at the ATV bypass at the White Lake Road bridge.,” said club member Melissa Elliott.

“And we are partnering financially with Frontenac County to add an additional trailhead parking spot off of 38.”