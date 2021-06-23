Craig Bakay | Jun 23, 2021

With summer officially here and restrictions starting to slowly loosen up, sculptor Stefan Durst is having an official Garden Art Sale/Open House Saturday, June 26 at his sculpture park/studio home at 79 Buck Bay Road.

“This is a great opportunity to watch an artisan and craftsman and his work in a safe environment,” he said.

Durst’s sculpture garden features more than 60 pieces spread over a large outdoor area, in a variety of styles, finishes and textures, that can be observed in a drive-through format or if guests prefer, they can park and wander through the exhibits.

“There’s plenty of room for social distancing,” he said.

Visitors can also wander through his studio barn where his smaller works and works-in-progress will be on display.

“The shop is a one-way direction walk-through,” he said.

Works featured primarily from the last 10 years, which for Durst represents much experimentation with the three-dimensional image, ranging from pedestal, wall and freestanding work, from small scale to large scale, both interior and exterior. There are also some pieces from his “early days.”

“We will be accepting contactless payments via e-transfer or optional cheque and/or cash,” he said. “If you are not able to take your chosen work home with you right away, we are offering delivery and installation options at an additional cost.”

The easiest way to get to the Godfrey Sculpture Park is off Road 38 to Westport Road and then Buck Bay Road is the first left (north) off Westport Road. The short road into the Park is almost immediately to your left.