Jun 09, 2021

Effective Monday, June 7, 2021, at 4:00 pm a total fire ban is in effect across the Township of South Frontenac.

A total fire ban means absolutely no open air burning, including cooking fires, brush fires, camping fires, and fireworks as defined in By-law 2012-68. This ban does not apply to cooking appliances with a mechanical shutoff (such as a propane barbeque).

“Recent dry conditions coupled with a poor air quality rating, high humidity, and increasing temperatures has led to the issuance of a fire ban for the Township of South Frontenac,” explained Chief Darcy Knott, Director of Fire & Emergency Services and Fire Chief for the Township. “These factors would make fire suppression extremely challenging for the South Frontenac Fire & Rescue (SFFR) team.”

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has also recently updated its Fire Danger Rating within the northern half of the Township to ‘Extreme’. An extreme rating on the index means that forest fires ignited under current conditions could result in a fire that is fast spreading, has high intensity, and would be very difficult to control and suppress.

Contravention of the Total Fire Ban, and any other infractions under the By-law will result in financial penalties associated with the cost of emergency response and enforcement. Fees are outlined in the Township’s Burning By-law No. 2012-68 and range from $75 for a basic response and investigation of a complaint, to $410 per vehicle plus firefighter wages for larger responses. If you have any questions or concerns, please contact SFFR at 613-376-3027 ext. 2234, or via email at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .

SFFR personnel will continue to review this situation and consider changes to the ban if conditions warrant. There is no desire to have the ban in place for any longer than necessary - the goal is to protect persons, property, and to reduce excess costs to Township ratepayers.

(As of Tuesday, June 7, Central Frontenac, North Frontenac, Addington Highlands, Tay Valley and Lanark Highlands did not have burn bans in place. North Frontenac Township had a Index Fire Index warning in place)