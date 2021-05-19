Jeff Green | May 19, 2021

The second large scale clinic, jointly organised by the Verona and Sydenham Medical Centres, filled up in 5 hours last Thursday (May 13), with little promotion.

The drive-through, by appointment clinic, is being held at the Keeley Road Public Works yard near Sydenham, between 2pm and 6pm on Friday (May 21).

The medical centres were able to secure 282 doses of Moderna vaccine, from Kingston Frontenac Lennox and Addington Public Health, for the clinic.

It is the first time the general public has been able to book a vaccine at a clinic in South Frontenac, the most populous jurisdiction in the region outside of the City of Kingston.

A Moderna clinic was held on April 1, at the Harrowsmith Free Methodist Church, for patients of the two medical centres who are over 70 years old. A small AstraZeneca clinic was also held at the Lions Hall in Verona, later in April, for patients of the Verona Medical Centre who are over 60.

Clinics have been held, with Moderna vaccine, on a more regular basis for patients rostered with the Sharbot Lake Family Health Team and the Lakelands Family Health Team in Northbrook.

When asked, Medical Officer of Health, Kieran Moore, said that additional clinics will be held in rural areas outside of Kingston, as supplies of the Moderna vaccine become available.

“We have been using Moderna for most of the rural clinics being run by our primary care partners in rural areas, which will make it easier when it comes to second doses,” he said.

The ongoing clinics at the Invista Centre in Kingston and the Strathcona Centre in Napanee have primarily been supplied with the Pfizer vaccine.

Appointments at those clinics are open to any eligible Ontario resident as they become available. They can be booked through the provincial booking system (covid-19.ontario.ca/book-vaccine).

“The Pfizer supply has been the most reliable thus far,” said Moore on Thursday (May 13).

KFLAPH reported on Tuesday (May 18) that 10,000 doses of Pfiser have already arrived, they expect to see more Moderna vaccine arrive later in the week, and pharmacies will also be receving vaccine this week.

Amanda Antoine, of the Verona Medical Centre, said that the partnership between the medical clinics, and South Frontenac Township, that made this week's clinic possible, can be repeated and even scaled up, if the supply is available.

All Ontario residents, aged 18 and over, are now eligible to book appointments on the provincial system.

Pop up clinics, such as the one in Sydenham this Friday, are booked through an appointment system that is run directly by KFL&A Public Health.

The COVID case rate has dropped in the region, as the outbreak at a construction site in Kingston, that took place in late April, has abated. Over 90 cases were associated with the outbreak. There were 4 new cases in Central Frontenac during the week of May 10 – May 17, and 2 in South Frontenac. Three of the Central Frontenac cases were confirmed on the same day, Saturday, May 15.

As of May 17, the weekly case rate in KFL&A was 22.7 per 100,000 people, and the positive testing rate was 0.89%. For the first time since the provincial stay at home order was brought into force, the region would be in the yellow COVID restriction zone.

“Our goal is to be in the Green zone when we come out of the 'stay-at-home' order” said Dr. Moore.

In order for that to happen, the case rate needs to drop further, to under 10 per 100,000 with a positive testing rate of under 0.5%.”

Pending any possible extensions, the Ontario stay-at-home order is set to expire on June 2. (Note - The Frontenac News posts information about vaccine availability on Frontenacnews.ca and on the Frontenac News Facebook and Twitter feeds as soon as we learn about them. Following KFLAPH on Twitter is a good way to access up to date information on booking.)