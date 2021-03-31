Jeff Green | Mar 31, 2021

You could almost hear the sound of entire communities beginning to breather easier again, as soon as the OPP tweeted out at 3:37 on Wednesday afternoon that three year old Jude Leyton has been found alive.

He went missing on Sunday morning at 11am, at his familie's property off Canoe Lake Road near Westport, prompting a massive search that was spearheaded by the OPP. As the week wore on with no word, the collective anxiety for his parent's. his relatives and friends, and mostly Jude himself, permeated the community.

All the best to Jude and his family. We all needed a good news story, and for this to turn out to be one makes it even better.