Wilma Kenny | Mar 24, 2021

Randy Hillier’s Conduct Not Condoned

At the Committee of the Whole Meeting on March 9, 2021 Councillor Sleeth served a notice of motion that South Frontenac Council inform the Premier of Ontario and members of the Ontario Legislature that Council is in no way supportive of the actions of Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston, MPP, Randy Hillier and his blatant disregard for those restrictions and regulations put in place for the safety of residents in response to the COVID 19 pandemic and that this is not the way in which the Township of South Frontenac wishes to have this riding represented.

The motion was made: “That Council inform the Premier of Ontario and the Ontario Legislature that the conduct of Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston, MPP Randy Hillier is in no way condoned or supported by the Council of the Township of South Frontenac; and that this resolution be forwarded to all other municipalities within the riding.”

In speaking to the motion, Sleeth said, “It is despicable that a person being paid by the people should flaunt the law, thus endangering peoples’ lives.” The motion passed unanimously, with no discussion.

ATV Access to K&P Trail Through Verona

A report from Development Services recommended that Council oppose the extension of the trial period for ATV access to the K&P Trail between Bellrock and Craig Road in Verona due to the anticipated residential growth and development in that area. (County Council will be discussing this issue at their March 17 meeting the next day after this meeting.)

Councillor Revill proposed an amendment to Development Services’ motion: “That Council oppose the permanent ATV access to the K&P Trail between Bellrock and Craig Road in Verona, at this time, due to the anticipated residential growth and development in that area;” and,

“That Council support the extension of the trial period for ATV access to the K&P Trail between Bellrock and Craig Road in Verona to be reviewed between the Township and the County once further information is available on the anticipated housing development in Verona.”

Councillor Sutherland spoke about the incompatibility of mixed motorized and non-motorized use of trails, particularly in hamlets, with denser populations. He cited Quebec, where trail networks for motorized vehicles are separate from these for bicycles and walkers, and Lanark, which he described as “a nightmare” due to mixed use trails. He said he got frequent complaints: “people who bike and walk don’t like to have to dodge all the time,” adding that the Verona trail went right beside the school, where teachers are trying to encourage village children to walk and bike to school more often. He did suggest the real solution would be to establish a parking lot north of Verona to accommodate the ATV users.

Ruttan agreed with Sutherland, but said that extending the trial might provide more data about trail use.

Sleeth said he liked the amendment, adding that he thought it was a minority who behaved badly.

Leonard said he had not heard any objections to ATVs on the trail; the ATV club had been welcomed by Verona businesses and the church. "Why buy more property when we have a good parking lot already?”

Mayor Vandewal said he had received only one petition against ATVs, “And half the signatures were from Kingstonians.” He said there were plans to enhance the trailhead, and he preferred not to make ATV use permanent until they could see what happens with the seniors’ housing project in Verona.

The amended motion carried, and will be shared with the County prior to their meeting.

Desert Lake Noise By-law Exemptions

Council granted exemptions to the Noise Bylaw for the Desert Lake Resort for June 26, July 3, July 31 and September 4, 2021 between 7:30 pm and 10:30 pm, for the purpose of amplified musical events; Public Health will be notified of this, in order to ensure compliance with whatever Covid restrictions are in place at the time.

Blasko Development: Eel Bay, Sydenham Lake

Development Services brought a lengthy report concerning a zone change and site plan which would permit development of a 1.3 acre lot of record with frontage on a part of Eel Bay that is a provincially significant wetland.The subject property is a peninsula that consists of a high, steep, barren bedrock outcrop surrounded by trees. It is 65 metres wide at the widest spot. (Note: This knoll was covered with mature growth forest until approximately 45 years ago, at which time it was clear-cut and left to erode.) Because the lot is part of a 1968 plan of subdivision, the Township is permitting development, but only with a very long and detailed site plan agreement, which is a tool that the Township can use to ensure that mitigation measures recommended in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) (Ecological Services, July 27, 2020) are implemented.

The current owner, Robert Blasko, proposes to construct a 2019 square foot dwelling with a loft and an attached garage on the cleared plateau at the top of the outcrop. A sewage system with Level IV treatment would be installed south of the dwelling in a bowl-shaped area which contains some soil. The site plan agreement addresses the ongoing maintenance which the system will require.

Most of Council’s concerns centred around a deck and a gazebo (for which no building permit can be found so far,) which is overhanging the bank along the shoreline.

Cataraqui Conservation staff confirmed that the existing deck and gazebo are located within the erosion hazard zone and they do not support the owner’s request to recognize the location and setbacks of them. Township staff also do not support this request. The site plan agreement includes a provision requiring any replacement of the deck and gazebo to be subject to a subsequent application under the Planning Act, which would control relocation of these structures.

After considerable discussion and at the planner’s suggestion, Council chose to defer a decision, to allow staff time to have further discussion with the owner about either removing the gazebo, or relocating it to a spot more in keeping with the Township’s environmental policies.

Public meeting

An online public meeting to obtain feedback about the proposed closure and transfer of a portion of unopened road allowance abutting Rideau Crescent Lane, Storrington, was resolved when the two adjoining property owners, Prunster and Cunningham, expressed their willingness to divide the land in question and share the cost of survey, purchase and administration.