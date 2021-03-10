Wilma Kenny | Mar 10, 2021

Annual Report: Sydenham Water Treatment Plant

Julie Runions, Manager of Water Treatment for Utilities Kingston, reported that there were “no incidences of non-compliance during this reporting period,” and no adverse water quality. She noted that Sydenham used an average of 225 cubic metres of water daily, as compared to the plant’s rated capacity of 1,290 cubic metres. “As more services are connected, the plant will run more frequently,” said Runions.

Although the water plant has been operating for over 13 years and is still operating at only one-fifth capacity, there were no questions or comments from Council. Mayor Vandewal said that Council had been considering holding some public consultations about use of the water plant, and would like to get consultations going again, “But we’ve had a bit of a setback with some staffing.”

Verona Lions’ Club Delegate

Speaking on behalf of the Verona Lions’ Club, Bruno Albano presented a case for help from the Covid 19 Relief Fund, saying that a $5000 cap on the grant was very low, considering the losses suffered by the VLC during the past year. He was advised the relief program was up for discussion later in the meeting.

Covid Relief Plans

As part of the 2021 budget, Council’s Committee of the Whole had

recommended setting aside $250,000 from reserves for Covid relief funding: “to be directed to residents and businesses which have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, via local social services and business support agencies, through programs to be determined at a later date.”

After consultations with the City of Kingston, the Community Foundation for Kingston and Area, Southern Frontenac Community Services(SFCS), Frontenac Community Futures Development Corporation (CFDC) and various community not-for-profits and informal community groups, CAO Carbone brought the staff’s recommendations to the COW.

In order to target those most in need of support without duplicating funding programs that are already in place, recommendations were that the funding be distributed through three overarching program streams: 1) small business supports, $100,000, to be administered by CFDC for marketing, PPE reimbursement, hard costs, and retraining not covered by other programs; 2) Not-for-profits and community groups – $125,000 to be used for social recovery and support for fundraising losses, to be administered through the Township’s existing Community Grants program; 3) $25,000 program finding to include PPE for families, for distribution through SFCS, and other programs such as meal programs and seniors’ assistance. Staff would launch the application window as soon as possible in March, with a set deadline in early April and the intent to distribute the funding in May.

A lengthy discussion followed, with agreement that assistance should go to groups that have not been eligible for other help, and that the program should maintain as much flexibility as possible. Carbone made it clear that Council would not see individual applications, but staff would keep them informed about any need to reallocate funds between the program streams, if necessary.

Council approved the allocations, after a shift of the proposed amounts to: Small Business, $60,000; Non-profits and community groups $170,000, and Program funding $20,000.

The program will be advertised on the Township website, in Frontenac News, and in the Tax notices that are now out. “Large print” (Roberts) and “a separate advertisement” (Sleeth). The latter also said, “All Councillors have a responsibility to reach out to their constituents with this information.”

Municipal Modernization Fund

A report from the Treasury Dept recommended that Council support the allocation of the remaining Municipal Modernization Funds received in the amount of $506,213, through a reserve reallocation in the amount of $356,213 for existing capital projects, as well as allocating $150,000 towards a roads needs study in the future for both paved and gravel Township roads, to be done together with the other Frontenac municipalities.

This is necessary to make South Frontenac eligible for a new intake for Municipal Modernization Funding, now available with expressions of interest to be submitted by March 15th, 2021, which requires that all funds from the 2019 grant be allocated to specific projects.

Tender Award for Tri-Axle Dump Truck

Council accepted the bid of Rush Truck Centres Canada/Viking Cives for $344,916 for a tri-axel dump truck: Mayor Vandewal questioned the need to approve a bid that was under budget, and no one from Public Works was available to deal with a question about the supplier.

Re-delegated Authority: An Awkward Moment

“Due to the current vacancy in the Public Services Department,” Mayor Vandewal asked Council to repeal By-law 2011-75 (a by-law to delegate authority to approve the temporary closure of boat ramps and roads to the Director of Public Services) and to temporarily delegate the authority to the Operations Supervisor “until such time as a Director of Public Services is in place.”

The motion passed without comment.

LCBO in Inverary Looking to Create Outlets in Inverary

Inverary Business owners are invited to apply to the LCBO. CAO Carbone said the Township can share this information on social media, but not on the Township website.