Mar 10, 2021

The Loughborough Housing Corporation, which runs two seniors’ apartment buildings in Sydenham (Meadowbrook and Mapleridge) recently received a grant of over $34,000 from the City of Kingston’s housing department.

The City of Kingston obtained the money from a program called the Canada-Ontario Housing Initiative (COHI)

The City is the consolidated service manager for housing in Frontenac County, and they provide funding support to the Loughborough Housing Corporation, to support the geared to income apartments that they rent to seniors, from across the region. The two buildings include geared to income, as well as market, rental units for seniors.

“The City let all of the housing corporations that they are associated with know that they were accepting applications for this money, and we decided that replacing the carpeting would be of benefit to our residents,” said Neil Orser, the manager of Loughborough Housing Corporation. “At first it appeared that we would have to cover some of the costs, but in the end the money all appeared and the grant did it all.”

5 corridors, three in Mapleridge and two in Meadowbrook, received new carpeting, and the large common rooms in each building, as well as a smaller lounge area in Meadowbrook, have all seen their carpet replaced.

Orser said he is not sure how old the carpets were, but he thinks they may have been put in early in the 2000’s, between 15 and 20 years ago.

The carpets are being installed by Action Flooring, a Kingston company. The workers started replacing carpets on February 24, and are finishing up this week.