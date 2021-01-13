Jeff Green | Jan 13, 2021

In early December, the Frontenac News ran an article “Saving Rainbow Farm”.

It was about Cheryl Sutherland's struggle to keep Rainbow Farm after the death of her wife, Heather Carver. Carver had been the owner and lead veterinarian at the Verona Animal hospital for 20 years until she had to close the business because she was too ill.

The article sparked interest in the Saving Rainbow Farm GoFundMe campaign, and was followed by articles in other publications.

The campaign, which had raised about $3,000 by December 10, is now approaching $21,000. Cheryl Sutherland reached out to the News last week to say she is feeling much more enthused about the future than she was in the fall, thanks partly to the donations. she has been equally touched by the outpouring of support in the testimonials that accompanied the donations, and in the words and actions from people who have contacted her through email and phone calls.

“It was amazing. Once people knew what had happened, just how generous they were. I was really touched by the comments on the GoFundMe page. They talked about some of the ways Heather had gone above and beyond to provide care for their pets. It was just a testament to her, and by extension, to me, and our vision for this farm,” she said, in a phone interview this week.

She has had to lay low quite a bit this month because, like so many other parents with young children, providing support for virtual schooling is pretty demanding. But she is now looking forward to the spring.

“The money that’s been raised has allowed me to catch my breath, it gives me some time to put some other things in place, so that I can have a sustainable means of staying on the farm. This is where I want to be,” she said.

Perhaps by the time the late spring rolls around, it will be possible to start holding outdoor, distanced events, and Cheryl is hoping to hold the first retreat at that time

“We have room to hold outdoors, distanced events, and perhaps by June it will be possible, depending on the state of restrictions at that time.”

One of the initial plans at Rainbow Farm was for Heather Carver to set it up as an animal hospice/palliative care centre for pets. She joined the International Association of Animal Hospice and Palliative Care a few years ago. Through that connection, and the publicity that has been generated over the last month, Cheryl has been in contact with a veterinarian from the Ottawa Valley who is interested in providing support to bring Heather’s plan to fruition.

“We are just in the process of fleshing out how it will work, but it looks like it is completely feasible.”

For now, as she cares for the various animals that have been gathered at Rainbow Farm, and her flock of sheep, Cheryl continues to be buoyed by the feeling of support that came from the GoFundMe campaign and the publicity that has been generated around it.

“Such a feeling of community has been enhanced for me. I know people are coming forward because they knew Heather but the fact that they so easily extend that support to her wife and daughter, is remarkable. Heather always said Godfrey is the best place, and now I really know why.

Cheryl has a lawyer working on her dispute with the insurance company that has declined to pay out her claim, but that will take two years or longer to be resolved one way or another, so she is putting it out of her thinking, focussing instead on a plan for 2021, and a way to harness all of the community support that has come her way.

“Apart from the money people have donated, there have been offers of volunteer labour that I have not been able to make use of because of the pandemic, but that will change later this year. I feel pretty positive about Rainbow Farm right now.”