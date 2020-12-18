Dec 18, 2020

 Winter Wonderland (tie)

Winter Wonderland Winner 3815 Harrowsmith Road December 09 2020 0001

 Natasha & Kirk Snyder - 3815 Harrowsmith Rd, Harrowsmith

Winter Wonderland Winner 4723 Battersea Road

 Matt Nourry - 4723 Battersea Road, Battersea

 Clark Griswold Award

Clark Griswold Award Winner 4733 Battersea Road December 10 2020 0003

 Steven Nourry - 4733 Battersea Road, Battersea

 Elf's Choice Award

Winner Elfs Choice 4611 Fox Ridge Trail December 10 2020 0002

Pietro Cutrona - 4611 Fox Ridge Trail, Sydenham

More Stories

  1. Fairmount Home resident tests positive for COVID-10
  2. Christmas Art Contest - 2020
  3. South Frontenac Shines Holiday Lights Contest Winners
  4. RF process for busing contract leaves local providers fear for their very survival
  5. Hamper programs, food banks, adjust to Covid-19
  6. Community Foundation comes through for rural residents
  7. 2020 has been hard on everyone
  8. Hydro rate changes coming into focus
  9. Unusual Art for Unusual Times: Outdoor Art Show at MERA Schoolhouse
  10. Central Halls to remain closed, rinks can open but not warming shacks

Support local
independant journalism by becoming a patron of the Frontenac News.