Dec 18, 2020
Winter Wonderland (tie)
Natasha & Kirk Snyder - 3815 Harrowsmith Rd, Harrowsmith
Matt Nourry - 4723 Battersea Road, Battersea
Clark Griswold Award
Steven Nourry - 4733 Battersea Road, Battersea
Elf's Choice Award
Pietro Cutrona - 4611 Fox Ridge Trail, Sydenham
More Stories
- Fairmount Home resident tests positive for COVID-10
- Christmas Art Contest - 2020
- South Frontenac Shines Holiday Lights Contest Winners
- RF process for busing contract leaves local providers fear for their very survival
- Hamper programs, food banks, adjust to Covid-19
- Community Foundation comes through for rural residents
- 2020 has been hard on everyone
- Hydro rate changes coming into focus
- Unusual Art for Unusual Times: Outdoor Art Show at MERA Schoolhouse
- Central Halls to remain closed, rinks can open but not warming shacks