Jeff Green | Nov 20, 2020

The Frontenac Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) and the Frontenac OPP Crime Unit have now arrested two individuals, wanted in connection with a serious assault.

On November 14, 2020, at approximately 3:30 p.m., officers responded to a report of an assault at a home on Road-38 in South Frontenac Township. A 51-year old male had been assaulted by two males who left the scene. The victim was transport to hospital, by Frontenac County Paramedics. He was treated for his injuries and later released.

On November 17, 2020 a search warrant was executed at a residence in South Frontenac Township, assisted by members of the OPP Community Street Crime Unit, OPP Emergency Response Team (ERT), OPP Canine Unit and OPP Repeat Offender and Parole Enforcement (ROPE) Squad. Officers seized numerous firearms. No one was at the home at the time.

On November 20, 2020, two individuals, wanted in connection with the case, turned themselves in to officers, without incident.

Jessie Teal, age 33 and Frank Teal, age 28 are charged under the Criminal Code with:

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose - sec. 88

Assault with a weapon - sec. 267(a)

Aggravated assault - sec. 268

Forcible entry - sec. 72(1)

Possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order - sec. 117.01(1)

Carless storage of a firearm - sec. 86(1) - three counts

Unauthorized possession of a firearm - sec. 91(1)

Possession of property obtained by crime - sec. 354(1)(a)

Jessie Teal is also charged with failure to comply with a release order, under section 145(5)(a).

The accused were remanded into custody until a bail hearing before the Ontario Court of Justice in Kingston on November 20, 2020.